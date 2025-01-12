ETV Bharat / bharat

LLB Student Falls From 7th Floor To Death In Noida

The victim, a resident of Ghaziabad, came to the highrise in Sector 99 along with six of his friends to party when he suddenly fell.

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: A student pursuing LLB, fell from the seventh floor of a building to death under mysterious circumstances in the Supreme Tower Society in Sector 99 under Sector 39 Police Station area in Noida, police said.

No suicide note has been found from his body and his family is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter, it added.

Police said further action be would taken after a complaint was registered. The victim was a resident of Ghaziabad and was pursuing an LLB.

On Saturday, he came to the high rise in Sector 99 along with six friends some of whom were fellow students. They were partying and the victim suddenly fell from the seventh floor at 4.30 pm. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The tragedy left the family of the victim shellshocked, police said further.

Locals suspect that he might have been pushed by some party mates and the police are also questioning the youths who were with the victim during the incident. Footage of the CCTV cameras of the buildings and in the vicinity are also being vetted by the police.

"The entire case is being investigated from all aspects. At present, the body has been taken into custody and has been sent for post-mortem," Sector 39 Police Station in-charge said.

