Union Minister Chirag Paswan Hints At Contesting Bihar Assembly Polls, Says Nitish Will Remain CM

Raipur: Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who arrived in Raipur on Monday on a visit to Chhattisgarh, hinted at contesting the Bihar assembly elections, raising the political temperatures in the state. "If my candidature strengthens my party's position and strike rate, then I will definitely contest the upcoming Bihar elections," he said.

Replying to questions about the Bihar assembly elections, Chirag Paswan said that he does not see himself continuing in national politics for a long time, adding that the reason for his entry into politics is only Bihar and the people of Bihar.

LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (ETV Bharat)

Outlining his future plans, Chirag Paswan said, "I have already said that I do not see myself in central politics for a long time. The reason for my entry into politics is Bihar and Biharis (people of Bihar). I have my own vision. Bihar First, Bihari First. In such a situation, I want my state Bihar to stand at par with developed states. After becoming an MP for the third time, I feel it is not possible to stay in Delhi (work for Bihar). I have told my party that I want to return to Bihar (politics) soon."

Supports Nitish Kumar: Chirag Paswan has also made a statement regarding speculation surrounding the CM post of Bihar. He said that there is no vacancy for the post of Chief Minister of Bihar, as the current CM Nitish Kumar will continue to lead even after the assembly elections to be held in October-November this year. "There is no vacancy for the post of CM of Bihar. Nitish Kumar will be in this post after the elections," said Chirag Paswan.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) may soon call a meeting of its executive members, in which Chirag Paswan may be requested to contest Bihar assembly elections. After that, this proposal may be formally approved.

Chirag Paswan, who came to Raipur to participate in a private programme, also talked about expanding the party in Chhattisgarh, and said that he will now keep coming to the state regularly.