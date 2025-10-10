Living In Harmony With Nature Deeply Rooted In Indian Culture: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh
Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Reaffirming India’s commitment to collective climate and conservation actions, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said conserving natural resources and living in harmony with nature is deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions.
Speaking at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, he stated that at the heart of these traditions lies adaptability to local conditions and a profound cultural connection with the natural world. “While modern science uses terms like sustainability and climate change, India has long embodied these principles through practical, nature-aligned living," the Minister said.
Highlighting how India has built upon on this ancestral wisdom and integrated it with scientific approaches for a resilient future, Singh said the 'Mission Life' is a people-led global movement transforming timeless wisdom into action to address the urgent challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's LiFE vision revolves around encouraging environmentally conscious behaviour, rooted in India’s traditional ethos/knowledge. The Indian model of environmental conservation advocates a policy framework that is evidence-based, equity-driven and culturally-rooted," he said.
Asserting that India’s ethos believes that science and traditional knowledge are complementing and not competing, the Minister said, "Hence, there is a great scope for collaboration in this area, where science meets culture and tradition meets innovation. India is working to document, validate and integrate these indigenous practices into formal systems of climate adaptation and biodiversity conservation, he informed."
Singh also gave examples of traditional expertise like Toda tribes of Nilgiris predicting monsoons by observing nest building behaviour of ants or Jarawas of Andaman predicting cyclones based on movement of fishes to shallow waters. He also talked about sustainable water conservation practices in Rajasthan like step wells and ‘Silver Drops of Rajasthan’.
The Minister further said these efforts reflect India’s vision where science amplifies tradition, and tradition integrates with science. “Weaving the threads of Modern Science and Traditional Knowledge together will help to move from abstract concepts to tangible actions," Singh added.
