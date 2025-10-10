ETV Bharat / bharat

Living In Harmony With Nature Deeply Rooted In Indian Culture: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi: Reaffirming India’s commitment to collective climate and conservation actions, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said conserving natural resources and living in harmony with nature is deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions.

Speaking at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, he stated that at the heart of these traditions lies adaptability to local conditions and a profound cultural connection with the natural world. “While modern science uses terms like sustainability and climate change, India has long embodied these principles through practical, nature-aligned living," the Minister said.

Highlighting how India has built upon on this ancestral wisdom and integrated it with scientific approaches for a resilient future, Singh said the 'Mission Life' is a people-led global movement transforming timeless wisdom into action to address the urgent challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's LiFE vision revolves around encouraging environmentally conscious behaviour, rooted in India’s traditional ethos/knowledge. The Indian model of environmental conservation advocates a policy framework that is evidence-based, equity-driven and culturally-rooted," he said.