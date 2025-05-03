ETV Bharat / bharat

Lives On Hold In India's Border Villages With Pakistan

Sainth: On India's heavily fortified border with arch-rival Pakistan, residents of farming villages have sent families back from the frontier, recalling the terror of the last major conflict between the rival armies.

Those who remain in the farming settlement of Sainth, home to some 1,500 people along the banks of the broad Chenab river, stare across the natural division between the nuclear-armed rivals fearing the future.

"Our people can't plan too far ahead", said Sukhdev Kumar, 60, the village's elected headman.

"Most villagers here don't invest beyond a very basic house," he added.

"For who knows when a misdirected shell may fall from the other side and ruin everything?"

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have plummeted after India accused Pakistan of backing the worst attack on civilians in Kashmir in years.

Indian police have issued wanted posters for three men accused of carrying out the April 22 attack at Pahalgam -- two Pakistanis and an Indian -- who they say are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

Islamabad has rejected the charge of aiding gunmen who killed 26 people, with both countries since exchanging diplomatic barbs including expelling each other's citizens.

India's army said Saturday its troops had exchanged gunfire with Pakistani soldiers overnight along the de facto border with contested Kashmir -- which it says has taken place every night since April 24.

'Living in fear'

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, with both governing part of the disputed territory separately and claiming it in its entirety.

Sainth, with its open and lush green fields, is in the Hindu-majority part of Indian-run Jammu and Kashmir.

Security is omnipresent.

Large military camps dot the main road, with watchtowers among thick bushes.

Kumar said most families had saved up for a home "elsewhere as a backup", saying that only around a third of those with fields remained in the village.

"Most others have moved", he said.

The region was hit hard during the last major conflict with Pakistan, when the two sides clashed in 1999 in the high-altitude Himalayan mountains further north at Kargil.