Independence Day Updates | At 98 Minutes, Modi Delivers Longest I-Day Speech By An Indian PM | Read Top 10 Quotes From It

- I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously.
- India always wants our neighbouring countries to march on the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace. As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation will improve at the earliest. We will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey.
- We want to build such an education system in India that youngsters do not need to go abroad to study. In fact we would want foreign students to come here and study. Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years.
- India's efforts to tackle the global issue of climate change have reassured and surprised the world. I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not. We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it.
- Most of the people who meet me want to invest in India. It's a golden opportunity to make India a hub of global manufacturing. I call upon state governments to make polices to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order. The country needs to work on 'Design In India' and 'Design for the World'. Our focus is on comprehensive skill development, spanning every sector, from agriculture to sanitation. Through 'Skill India' programme, India has ignited growth and a new momentum, he added. 'Vocal for Local' has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy). With "One District, One Product," each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialise in one particular product, aiming to boost exports.
- A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way...I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country...only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion.
- We want to identify 1 lakh youth who have no political background. We want to introduce fresh blood into politics so that there is freedom from dynast and caste politics.
- Every citizen has been tired of corruption. We have waged a war on it and I have to pay a price for it, but there is no price to pay for the nation. My fight against the corrupt will continue. I want to stop the tradition of looting the middle class.
- India's development should not be a matter of concern for world powers. We have never thrown the world into war. We are a country of Buddha, Yudha (war) is not our way. Hence, I want to assure the world that it should not be worried by India's progress. The world should understand India's culture, and our thousands of years of history. Don't consider us a danger. Don't associate yourself with powers which may make India do more hard work to achieve its goals.
- This is India's golden era. 2047 is awaiting our Viksit Bharat. Defeating the obstacles and challenges, this committee to go ahead with a new resolution...I had said earlier too that in my third term, the country would become the third-largest economy and I would work at three times the speed. So that the dreams of the country are realised at the earliest...24/7 for 2047.
Independence Day Updates | At 98 Minutes, Modi Delivers Longest I-Day Speech By An Indian PM | Read Top 10 Quotes From It
As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort Thursday morning and delivered his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, aims to propel the country towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by the year 2047. The ceremony began with Prime Minister Modi received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year was coordinated by the Indian Navy. A symbolic moment occurred when the prime minister unfurled the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.
On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with national patriotic spirit. In the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi urged all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day.
LIVE FEED
Independence Day Live Updates | Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech Today
Independence Day Live Updates | At 98 Minutes, PM Delivers Longest I-Day Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes as he addressed the country from the ramparts of historic Red Fort. Modi's Independence Day speeches have been longer than any other prime minister in India's history. His longest I-day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016 while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes. On the 78th Independence Day, Modi also became the prime minister to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and deliver a speech for the third highest time.
Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes. His speech in 2015 lasted for about 88 minutes. This was Modi's 11th address as PM and his first after taking charge for a third term.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Concludes His I-Day Address To Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. This was his first I-Day address in his third term and his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
Independence Day Live Updates | 'Don't Associate Yourself With Powers...': PM Modi's Message To World
PM Modi in the address to the nation: India's development should not be a matter of concern for world powers. We have never thrown the world into war. We are a country of Buddha, Yudha (war) is not our way. Hence, I want to assure the world that it should not be worried by India's progress. The world should understand India's culture, and our thousands of years of history. Don't consider us a danger. Don't associate yourself with powers which may make India do more hard work to achieve its goals. I also want to tell my countrymen. Whatever the challenges are. This country knows how to challenge any challenge. We will not stop, we will go on, change the fate of our people, and realise our goals.
Independence Day Live Updates | Atrocities Against Women Are Happening...State Govts Have To Take This Seriously: PM Modi
PM Modi in his address to the nation talks about atrocities against women. His remarks come against the backdrop of the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.
"...I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society. I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear."
Independence Day Live Updates | Work On Improving Ease Of Living In A Mission Mode: PM Modi To All Levels Of Governance
On the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi urges all levels of government, from panchayat to central government, to work on improving ease of living in a mission mode.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi On Space Sector: Essential Element Towards Making India A Powerful Nation
Speaking on the space sector, PM Modi says, "The space sector is an important aspect. We have done many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector. Space sector which is becoming vibrant is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea."
Independence Day Live Updates | 'India's Youth Does Not Want To Go Slow, They Want To Take A Leap...This Is Our Golden Era': PM in I-Day Speech.
PM Modi in his Independence Day speech:
- Path of reforms chosen by us has become a blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs.
- Earlier, people used to plead with govt for amenities, but now they get them at their doorstep.
- The country's youth does not want to go slow, this is our golden era.
- Ten crore sisters have joined women self-help groups and are becoming economically independent.
- We have taken big steps towards modernising infrastructure, also given priority to ease of living.
- Hundreds of start-ups have come up in the space sector; private satellites, rockets are being launched.
- We prioritised justice over punishment in new criminal laws.
- The middle class gives a lot to nation; expects quality life; will be our endeavour to ensure minimum government interference.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi's Address To Nation: 'Terrorists Used To Attack US But Now We Execute Surgical Strikes'
PM Modi says, "How can we forget the Corona period? Our country administered vaccines to crores of people the fastest of all, across the world. This is the same country where terrorists used to come and attack us. When the armed forces of the country execute surgical strikes, when they carry out airstrikes, the youth of the country are filled with pride. That is why the 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today."
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Addresses Nation at Red Fort: 'Our Commitment To Reforms Not For Temporary Applause...'
PM Modi at Red Fort:
- People's suggestions for Viksit Bharat include governance reforms, speedy justice delivery system, promoting traditional medicines.
- Jal Jeevan Mission has reached 15 crore beneficiaries.
- People want 'shri anna (millets)' to reach every dining table in the world as a superfood.
- When the country's armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes, every Indian is filled with pride.
- Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not paid heed to; we brought about big reforms on the ground.
- Our commitment to reforms is not for temporary applause or due to compulsions. We have the resolve to strengthen the country.
- PM Modi hails banking sector reforms, says Indian banks now count among strongest in world.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Addresses Nation at Red Fort: 'Viksit Bharat 2047 Are Not Mere Words...'
PM Modi at Red Fort:
- "'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are a reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people: PM Modi in his I-Day speech."
- "People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital."
- "This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, and property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis."
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi at Red Fort: 'If We Resolve And Move Together...'
PM Modi at Red Fort says, "We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way."
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Hoists Tricolour, Addresses Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. After hoisting the Tricolour, the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh. PM Modi is addressing the nation from Red Fort now.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Arrives At Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly
Prime Minister Modi has arrived at the Red Fort. He is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address today. Security has been beefed up across the national capital with the sealing of all borders for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles, and deployment of commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units and SWAT teams have been deployed at various strategic locations in the city.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Greets Nation, Offers Floral Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his Raj Ghat memorial as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day. The PM also greets the nation in a brief post on X, formerly Twitter. "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi's post reads.
Independence Day Live Updates | 1,037 Police Medals For Central And State Forces Announced
The government announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for firefighters and one for civil defence personnel.
A maximum of 52 bravery medals have been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh. The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022.
The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to the home ministry statement. The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service. These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.
The PPMG and PMG are awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.
Independence Day Live Updates | Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hoists National Flag At Delhi Residence
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist the national flag at his official residence in Delhi as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Chouhan said: "I extend my best wishes to all the citizens on this Independence Day. Freedom wasn't given to us on a silver platter by the British, thousands of revolutionaries have sacrificed their lives for it. Many have survived their lives and spent their youths in the jail of Andaman & Nicobar... I bow to all those freedom fighters. We resolve that we need to live for the country and let's take the resolution for Vikasit Bharat by 2047, that is the vision of PM Narendra Modi."
Independence Day Live: Over 10000 personnel deployed, heavy vehicle entry banned from midnight
Security has been beefed up across the national capital as Delhi police has deployed over 10,000 cops and 3,000 traffic police personnel. All borders of the national capital were sealed for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles by Thursday midnight apart from heavy police deployment, officials said. Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have been installed in Central and New Delhi, they added.
Police also conducted mock drills at Connaught Place and Parliament Street as New Delhi is considered VVIP area. "We have deployed additional force to maintain law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets.
On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort. "Deployment of security agencies have already been made in Red Fort. We have procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer said.
These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officer said. A smartphone-based application will be used to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, he said. In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, he added.
Meanwhile, police have issued a traffic advisory, imposing certain restrictions on movement around the Red Fort area on Thursday for the convenience of those invited at the main and for security reasons. It also reiterated the prohibition imposed on August 1 on the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, UAVs, and hot air balloons over the city till Thursday.
As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort Thursday morning and delivered his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, aims to propel the country towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by the year 2047. The ceremony began with Prime Minister Modi received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year was coordinated by the Indian Navy. A symbolic moment occurred when the prime minister unfurled the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.
On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with national patriotic spirit. In the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi urged all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day.
LIVE FEED
Independence Day Live Updates | Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech Today
- I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously.
- India always wants our neighbouring countries to march on the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace. As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation will improve at the earliest. We will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey.
- We want to build such an education system in India that youngsters do not need to go abroad to study. In fact we would want foreign students to come here and study. Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years.
- India's efforts to tackle the global issue of climate change have reassured and surprised the world. I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not. We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it.
- Most of the people who meet me want to invest in India. It's a golden opportunity to make India a hub of global manufacturing. I call upon state governments to make polices to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order. The country needs to work on 'Design In India' and 'Design for the World'. Our focus is on comprehensive skill development, spanning every sector, from agriculture to sanitation. Through 'Skill India' programme, India has ignited growth and a new momentum, he added. 'Vocal for Local' has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy). With "One District, One Product," each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialise in one particular product, aiming to boost exports.
- A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way...I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country...only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion.
- We want to identify 1 lakh youth who have no political background. We want to introduce fresh blood into politics so that there is freedom from dynast and caste politics.
- Every citizen has been tired of corruption. We have waged a war on it and I have to pay a price for it, but there is no price to pay for the nation. My fight against the corrupt will continue. I want to stop the tradition of looting the middle class.
- India's development should not be a matter of concern for world powers. We have never thrown the world into war. We are a country of Buddha, Yudha (war) is not our way. Hence, I want to assure the world that it should not be worried by India's progress. The world should understand India's culture, and our thousands of years of history. Don't consider us a danger. Don't associate yourself with powers which may make India do more hard work to achieve its goals.
- This is India's golden era. 2047 is awaiting our Viksit Bharat. Defeating the obstacles and challenges, this committee to go ahead with a new resolution...I had said earlier too that in my third term, the country would become the third-largest economy and I would work at three times the speed. So that the dreams of the country are realised at the earliest...24/7 for 2047.
Independence Day Live Updates | At 98 Minutes, PM Delivers Longest I-Day Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes as he addressed the country from the ramparts of historic Red Fort. Modi's Independence Day speeches have been longer than any other prime minister in India's history. His longest I-day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016 while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes. On the 78th Independence Day, Modi also became the prime minister to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and deliver a speech for the third highest time.
Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes. His speech in 2015 lasted for about 88 minutes. This was Modi's 11th address as PM and his first after taking charge for a third term.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Concludes His I-Day Address To Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. This was his first I-Day address in his third term and his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
Independence Day Live Updates | 'Don't Associate Yourself With Powers...': PM Modi's Message To World
PM Modi in the address to the nation: India's development should not be a matter of concern for world powers. We have never thrown the world into war. We are a country of Buddha, Yudha (war) is not our way. Hence, I want to assure the world that it should not be worried by India's progress. The world should understand India's culture, and our thousands of years of history. Don't consider us a danger. Don't associate yourself with powers which may make India do more hard work to achieve its goals. I also want to tell my countrymen. Whatever the challenges are. This country knows how to challenge any challenge. We will not stop, we will go on, change the fate of our people, and realise our goals.
Independence Day Live Updates | Atrocities Against Women Are Happening...State Govts Have To Take This Seriously: PM Modi
PM Modi in his address to the nation talks about atrocities against women. His remarks come against the backdrop of the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.
"...I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society. I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear."
Independence Day Live Updates | Work On Improving Ease Of Living In A Mission Mode: PM Modi To All Levels Of Governance
On the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi urges all levels of government, from panchayat to central government, to work on improving ease of living in a mission mode.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi On Space Sector: Essential Element Towards Making India A Powerful Nation
Speaking on the space sector, PM Modi says, "The space sector is an important aspect. We have done many reforms in this sector. Today, many startups are entering this sector. Space sector which is becoming vibrant is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea."
Independence Day Live Updates | 'India's Youth Does Not Want To Go Slow, They Want To Take A Leap...This Is Our Golden Era': PM in I-Day Speech.
PM Modi in his Independence Day speech:
- Path of reforms chosen by us has become a blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs.
- Earlier, people used to plead with govt for amenities, but now they get them at their doorstep.
- The country's youth does not want to go slow, this is our golden era.
- Ten crore sisters have joined women self-help groups and are becoming economically independent.
- We have taken big steps towards modernising infrastructure, also given priority to ease of living.
- Hundreds of start-ups have come up in the space sector; private satellites, rockets are being launched.
- We prioritised justice over punishment in new criminal laws.
- The middle class gives a lot to nation; expects quality life; will be our endeavour to ensure minimum government interference.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi's Address To Nation: 'Terrorists Used To Attack US But Now We Execute Surgical Strikes'
PM Modi says, "How can we forget the Corona period? Our country administered vaccines to crores of people the fastest of all, across the world. This is the same country where terrorists used to come and attack us. When the armed forces of the country execute surgical strikes, when they carry out airstrikes, the youth of the country are filled with pride. That is why the 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today."
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Addresses Nation at Red Fort: 'Our Commitment To Reforms Not For Temporary Applause...'
PM Modi at Red Fort:
- People's suggestions for Viksit Bharat include governance reforms, speedy justice delivery system, promoting traditional medicines.
- Jal Jeevan Mission has reached 15 crore beneficiaries.
- People want 'shri anna (millets)' to reach every dining table in the world as a superfood.
- When the country's armed forces carry out surgical and air strikes, every Indian is filled with pride.
- Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not paid heed to; we brought about big reforms on the ground.
- Our commitment to reforms is not for temporary applause or due to compulsions. We have the resolve to strengthen the country.
- PM Modi hails banking sector reforms, says Indian banks now count among strongest in world.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Addresses Nation at Red Fort: 'Viksit Bharat 2047 Are Not Mere Words...'
PM Modi at Red Fort:
- "'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are a reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people: PM Modi in his I-Day speech."
- "People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital."
- "This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, and property in natural calamity; nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis."
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi at Red Fort: 'If We Resolve And Move Together...'
PM Modi at Red Fort says, "We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way."
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Hoists Tricolour, Addresses Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. After hoisting the Tricolour, the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh. PM Modi is addressing the nation from Red Fort now.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Arrives At Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly
Prime Minister Modi has arrived at the Red Fort. He is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address today. Security has been beefed up across the national capital with the sealing of all borders for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles, and deployment of commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units and SWAT teams have been deployed at various strategic locations in the city.
Independence Day Live Updates | PM Modi Greets Nation, Offers Floral Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his Raj Ghat memorial as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day. The PM also greets the nation in a brief post on X, formerly Twitter. "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi's post reads.
Independence Day Live Updates | 1,037 Police Medals For Central And State Forces Announced
The government announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for firefighters and one for civil defence personnel.
A maximum of 52 bravery medals have been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh. The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022.
The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to the home ministry statement. The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service. These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.
The PPMG and PMG are awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.
Independence Day Live Updates | Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hoists National Flag At Delhi Residence
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist the national flag at his official residence in Delhi as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Chouhan said: "I extend my best wishes to all the citizens on this Independence Day. Freedom wasn't given to us on a silver platter by the British, thousands of revolutionaries have sacrificed their lives for it. Many have survived their lives and spent their youths in the jail of Andaman & Nicobar... I bow to all those freedom fighters. We resolve that we need to live for the country and let's take the resolution for Vikasit Bharat by 2047, that is the vision of PM Narendra Modi."
Independence Day Live: Over 10000 personnel deployed, heavy vehicle entry banned from midnight
Security has been beefed up across the national capital as Delhi police has deployed over 10,000 cops and 3,000 traffic police personnel. All borders of the national capital were sealed for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles by Thursday midnight apart from heavy police deployment, officials said. Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have been installed in Central and New Delhi, they added.
Police also conducted mock drills at Connaught Place and Parliament Street as New Delhi is considered VVIP area. "We have deployed additional force to maintain law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets.
On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort. "Deployment of security agencies have already been made in Red Fort. We have procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer said.
These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officer said. A smartphone-based application will be used to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, he said. In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, he added.
Meanwhile, police have issued a traffic advisory, imposing certain restrictions on movement around the Red Fort area on Thursday for the convenience of those invited at the main and for security reasons. It also reiterated the prohibition imposed on August 1 on the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, UAVs, and hot air balloons over the city till Thursday.