Live-In Relationships Against Traditional Values, Says Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has made strong remarks against live-in relationships, calling them contrary to the traditional values of Indian middle-class society.

The High Court made the observation while granting bail to Shane Alam, an accused in a case involving physical relations with a woman under the false promise of marriage.

Justice Siddhartha expressed deep concern over the rising number of such heinous cases on Thursday. "This concept is against the established norms of Indian middle-class society," he noted.

He remarked that although the Supreme Court has recognised live-in relationships as legal, their practical consequences, especially for women, remain alarming.