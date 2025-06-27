Live-In Relationships Against Traditional Values, Says Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has made strong remarks against live-in relationships, calling them contrary to the traditional values of Indian middle-class society.
The High Court made the observation while granting bail to Shane Alam, an accused in a case involving physical relations with a woman under the false promise of marriage.
Justice Siddhartha expressed deep concern over the rising number of such heinous cases on Thursday. "This concept is against the established norms of Indian middle-class society," he noted.
He remarked that although the Supreme Court has recognised live-in relationships as legal, their practical consequences, especially for women, remain alarming.
"Men often move on after such relationships and even marry again. But for women, it becomes difficult to find a life partner after a break-up," Justice Siddhartha said.
He noted that this concept runs counter to established norms of Indian middle-class societal expectations rather sharply.
Shane Alam has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. He faces allegations of forming intimate bonds with a victim by pledging marriage, reneging on his promise afterwards.
The victim's counsel vociferously argued that the accused has irreparably ruined her future and now nobody wants to marry her due to exploitation.
