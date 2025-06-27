ETV Bharat / bharat

Live-In Relationships Against Traditional Values, Says Allahabad High Court

The HC observed that live-in relationships disproportionately harm women, making it difficult for them to find partners after breakups, unlike men.

Justice Siddhartha observed that live-in relationships disproportionately harm women, making it difficult for them to find partners after breakups, unlike men.
Allahabad High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has made strong remarks against live-in relationships, calling them contrary to the traditional values of Indian middle-class society.

The High Court made the observation while granting bail to Shane Alam, an accused in a case involving physical relations with a woman under the false promise of marriage.

Justice Siddhartha expressed deep concern over the rising number of such heinous cases on Thursday. "This concept is against the established norms of Indian middle-class society," he noted.

He remarked that although the Supreme Court has recognised live-in relationships as legal, their practical consequences, especially for women, remain alarming.

"Men often move on after such relationships and even marry again. But for women, it becomes difficult to find a life partner after a break-up," Justice Siddhartha said.

He noted that this concept runs counter to established norms of Indian middle-class societal expectations rather sharply.

Shane Alam has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. He faces allegations of forming intimate bonds with a victim by pledging marriage, reneging on his promise afterwards.

The victim's counsel vociferously argued that the accused has irreparably ruined her future and now nobody wants to marry her due to exploitation.

