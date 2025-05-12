ETV Bharat / bharat

Live Bomb Found In Jaisalmer; Explosion Sound During Disposal Heard Kilometres Away

The administration and police have appealed to the people to immediately report the spotting of any suspicious object. Surveillance has been increased in the area.

The bomb exploded during disposal.
The bomb exploded during disposal. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST

Jaisalmer: The discovery of a live bomb in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Monday left villagers panicking. Later, they informed the police about the matter, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The bomb disposal squad of the army was called in to neutralise the explosive. The explosion during the neutralisation was so loud that its echo could be heard beyond a kilometre. The administration has increased surveillance in the area, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The district administration and police have appealed to the people to immediately report the spotting of any suspicious object. "If anyone comes across any suspicious object anywhere, then the control room should be informed immediately. Do not go near it and do not videograph. The possibility of explosive material in that suspicious object cannot be ruled out, which can pose a threat to life and property. Such a tragic accident has already happened, so maintain a distance of 100 meters from the suspicious object. Given the current circumstances, the district police are keeping a tab on social media to flag and thwart the sharing of misleading, baseless and strategically important information," SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.

The district administration has banned access to roads leading to the international border after 3 pm to outsiders. People are being allowed to enter after the verification of their identity documents. Considering the security situation, flying drones, bursting firecrackers, hosting any events, rallies, processions, fairs, etc., have been banned.

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

