Live Bomb Found In Jaisalmer; Explosion Sound During Disposal Heard Kilometres Away

Jaisalmer: The discovery of a live bomb in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Monday left villagers panicking. Later, they informed the police about the matter, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The bomb disposal squad of the army was called in to neutralise the explosive. The explosion during the neutralisation was so loud that its echo could be heard beyond a kilometre. The administration has increased surveillance in the area, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The district administration and police have appealed to the people to immediately report the spotting of any suspicious object. "If anyone comes across any suspicious object anywhere, then the control room should be informed immediately. Do not go near it and do not videograph. The possibility of explosive material in that suspicious object cannot be ruled out, which can pose a threat to life and property. Such a tragic accident has already happened, so maintain a distance of 100 meters from the suspicious object. Given the current circumstances, the district police are keeping a tab on social media to flag and thwart the sharing of misleading, baseless and strategically important information," SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.

The district administration has banned access to roads leading to the international border after 3 pm to outsiders. People are being allowed to enter after the verification of their identity documents. Considering the security situation, flying drones, bursting firecrackers, hosting any events, rallies, processions, fairs, etc., have been banned.