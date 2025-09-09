Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other MPs of the NDA have started to arrive at the residence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Voting for the Presidential Election 2025 will begin at 10 am at the Parliament. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan faces the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy in this election. Counting of votes to be held later in the day.
Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy As Stage Set For Polls Today
Published : September 9, 2025 at 7:28 AM IST
Updated : September 9, 2025 at 8:56 AM IST
The vice-presidential election 2025 is set to take place today (September 9), witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. The BJP-led alliance has a clear edge in the poll necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Members of both Houses of Parliament will cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 AM and 5 PM today. Counting votes will begin at 6 PM, and the results will be announced late evening. Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system. The BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition grouping held separate meetings with their respective MPs on Monday to sensitise them about the election process and also held mock polls.
How do V-P polls take place
The MPs will be handed out ballot papers containing the names of the two contesting candidates and will have to mark their preference by writing the figure '1' opposite the name of the candidate of their choice."The figures may be marked in the international form of Indian numerals or in the Roman form or in the form used in any Indian language but shall not be indicated in words," the rules of the vice presidential election state. The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members - 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election.The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.
Which parties are abstaining
Among the political parties that are not part of the ruling or the opposition camps, the BRS and the BJD have decided to abstain from voting in the election while the YSRCP, with 11 members in Parliament, has decided to support the NDA nominee.
LIVE FEED
Vice Presidential election: NDA MPs Arrive At Rijiju's Residence, Voting To Begin At 10 AM
VP Election 2025 Live Updates | NDA Pick Radhakrishnan Offers Prayers At Ram Mandir
NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan offered prayers at the Shree Ram Mandir in Lodhi Road area of the national capital and sought blessings this morning, ahead of the Vice Presidential election.
VP Election 2025 Live Updates | NDA Will Win, Radhakrishnan Will Become Vice President: Union Minister Baghel
Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel says, "Both candidates and their supporters are ready. NDA has more count and Radhakrishnan will become the Vice-President. We will vote in his favour, and the NDA will win. We will congratulate him and he will run the proceedings of the House smoothly... Everything will be cleared by the evening..."
VP Election 2025 Live Updates: SAD To Boycott Poll In Wake Of Punjab Floods
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday evening said it will boycott the vice presidential poll on Tuesday in the wake of floods in Punjab. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the lone SAD MP from Bathinda.
In a post on X, SAD wrote, "Punjab and Punjabis have always stood by the nation whenever and wherever there has been a crisis. But today Punjabis themselves face a very severe crisis because of unprecedented floods. Almost one-third of the state lies submerged under water with houses and crops completely destroyed."
Referring to the floods, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party alleged that it is a "man-made" tragedy caused by AAP government's "negligence and incompetence". "Neither the state government nor the Centre have come forward to help Punjabis in any way. The crisis is being fought by Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular without any help from the state or the Centre," it said in the post.
The party stated that the rural youths of the state are at the forefront of this fight against floods in a spirit of religious dedication guided by the "Guru Sahiban's" grace and inspiration.
"The Shiromani Akali Dal bows its head before their spirit and commitment. Shiromani Akali Dal is fully engaged in helping our people. When Punjab is facing this tragedy, the country goes to the vice presidential election tomorrow. But the people of Punjab are very upset and angry with the state govt and the central govt because neither Punjab govt nor the central govt nor the Congress, has come to help them," it alleged.
"The Shiromani Akali Dal represents the sentiments and the voice of the people of Punjab. Therefore, the party has decided to BOYCOTT this vice presidential poll tomorrow," it said in the post.
VP Election 2025 Live Updates: MP Shrikant Shinde NDA’s Authorised Representative
Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde has been appointed as the "authorised representative" of the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election scheduled on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena said.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has appointed Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde as the authorised representative for its candidate in the upcoming Vice Presidential election," according to a release issued by the office of Shrikant Shinde in Thane on Monday. By entrusting him with this role, the BJP leadership has once again reposed faith in Shiv Sena, one of its oldest and most trusted allies within the NDA, it said.
The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for Tuesday's vice presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Expressing confidence about the outcome, the release quoted Shinde as saying, "The NDA's candidate will win with a large majority." The release noted that Shiv Sena chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already declared support for the NDA nominee. Against this backdrop, a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held in New Delhi on Monday under Shrikant Shinde's chairmanship, it said.
"Election strategy was discussed in the meeting, where MPs were briefed about the voting process and guidelines. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present. Alongside Shrikant Shinde, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu will also serve as the authorised representatives of the NDA candidate," the release stated. Shrikant Shinde is the MP from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district. (PTI)
Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: It's BJP Veteran Versus Former SC Judge
In the Vice Presidential election taking place today, the two candidates come from totally different backgrounds. While NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu and the Governor of Maharashtra, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who hails from Telangana and is known for key judgements, including the one declaring Salwa Judum, a group of trained tribal youth deployed as special police officers to take on Naxalites, as illegal and unconstitutional.
The issue of Reddy's Salwa Judum judgement spiced up the otherwise staid campaign for the vice presidential election with Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that the 2011 verdict was a setback to the efforts to fight Maoism in Chhattisgarh. The vice-presidential poll has been described by the opposition as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The NDA is projecting Radhakrishnan as an untainted leader with rich political and administrative experience for the vice president's office and maintaining that these qualities would also prove to be useful as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Radhakrishnan (67) served as a two-term member of the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later went on to lead the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.
Reddy (79), who retired from the apex court in July 2011, is a veteran jurist known for several landmark judgments criticising the then Union government for showing slackness in probing black-money cases.