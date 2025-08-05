Uttarkashi Flood: Devastating Flashfloods Hit Dharali, At Least Four Killed
Published : August 5, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri on Tuesday, with several houses damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people killed, officials said.Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays. The devastating flash flood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, locals said.According to initial reports, at least four people have died, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told reporters. An Army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot.About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager said. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.
