INDIA Bloc EC March Live: Delhi Police Foils March, Detains Dozens Of MPs Including Rahul, Priyanka And Raut

INDIA Bloc March Live Update: Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal Seen Talking To Police Officials

During the Opposition MPs protest march to the Election Commission of India office from Makar Dwar of Parliament over the alleged “vote theft” issue, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were seen talking to Police officials.

The ongoing protest against the Election Commission of India aims to pressure the poll body into taking transparent action and ensuring the integrity of voter lists. Later today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner meeting for INDIA bloc MPs.

The protest comes a day after the Congress launched an online campaign to mobilise public support against what it has termed as "vote chori" (vote theft). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a post on his X handle, urging citizens to register on a newly launched web portal — votechori.in/ecdemand, or give a missed call to 9650003420 to support the cause."Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X."