Shortly after dozens of INDIA Bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police after foiling their protest march to the Election Commission, Deepak Purohit, Joint CP New Delhi, said, "The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation... If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI..."
INDIA Bloc EC March Live: Delhi Police Foils March, Detains Dozens Of MPs Including Rahul, Priyanka And Raut
Published : August 11, 2025 at 12:11 PM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and scores of other Members of Parliament were detained by Delhi Police today as it foiled the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi.
The MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, took out a march from Parliament House to the Election Commission headquarters to protest against the voter roll revision in Bihar. However, they were stopped by police midway at Transport Bhawan. As the MPs were stopped by the police from moving forward, several of them sat on the road and raised slogans in protest of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and 'vote chori' charges.
They held posters and raised slogans, demanding a rollback of the SIR. Wearing white caps with a red cross on the words 'SIR' and "vote chori", the protesting MPs raised slogans against the SIR exercise in Bihar while carrying placards and banners. Before embarking on the protest march at Parliament's Makar Dwar, they sang the national anthem.
Police had made elaborate arrangements and placed barricades next to the Transport Bhawan on Parliament street to stop the protesting MPs from moving forward. The police asked the MPs not to proceed further and made an announcement through a loudspeaker, as they were prevented from moving forward to the Election Commission headquarters, a short distance from Parliament House.
Several MPs carried posters and placards alleging "vote theft", a charge made out by Rahul Gandhi but denied by the EC. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier wrote to the Election Commission to allow them to hold a meeting with them and discuss the SIR, among other issues.
Informing the EC about their march, Ramesh in a letter to the EC said, "Thereafter, the MPs wish to collectively meet with the Commission on a host of issues, including but not limited to Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being undertaken in Bihar and proposed to be undertaken in other states as well". "We look forward to meeting with the Commission which will be in keeping with the highest tradition of our parliamentary democracy," he also said.
The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses. There has been a logjam in Parliament over the SIR in Bihar and both houses have seen frequent disruptions and insignificant legislative business has taken place ever since the Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 21.
Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, mostly over the SIR issue.
INDIA Bloc EC March Live | INDIA Bloc MPs Taken To Nearby Police Station
INDIA Bloc EC March Live | Congress Asks: 'What is Narendra Modi Afraid Of?'
As Delhi Police detains MPs, Congress posts on X: "INDIA alliance MPs, along with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, are marching to the Election Commission against vote theft. But Narendra Modi has sent the police to detain Rahul Gandhi ji along with all the MPs. What is Narendra Modi afraid of?" The Congress also shared a video of Rahul Gandhi getting into the bus as police detained him and other protesting MPs.
वोट चोरी के खिलाफ INDIA गठबंधन के सांसद नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ चुनाव आयोग तक मार्च निकाल रहे हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) August 11, 2025
लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी ने पुलिस भेजकर राहुल गांधी जी के साथ सभी सांसदों को हिरासत में ले लिया।
नरेंद्र मोदी को आखिर किस बात का डर है? pic.twitter.com/TWQf5PuQ8L
INDIA Bloc EC March Live | We Want A Clean, Pure Voters List: Rahul Gandhi After Police Detains MPs
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list."
Delhi Police has detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters… pic.twitter.com/Aj9TvCQs1L— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025
INDIA Bloc EC March Live: 'Sarkaar Kaayar Hai', Says Priyanka AS Police Detains Her, Rahul, Other MPs
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai." Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.
INDIA Bloc EC March Live: What Has Happened So Far?
- Opposition MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, took out a march from Parliament House to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. The MPs are protesting against the voter roll revision in Bihar. However, they were stopped by police midway at Transport Bhawan.
- As the MPs were stopped by the police from moving forward, several of them sat on the road and raised slogans in protest of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and 'vote chori' charges. They held posters and raised slogans, demanding a rollback of the SIR.
- Wearing white caps with a red cross on the words 'SIR' and "vote chori", the protesting MPs raised slogans against the SIR exercise in Bihar while carrying placards and banners. Before embarking on the protest march at Parliament's Makar Dwar, they sang the national anthem.
- Police had made elaborate arrangements and placed barricades next to the Transport Bhawan on Parliament street to stop the protesting MPs from moving forward. The police asked the MPs not to proceed further and made an announcement through a loudspeaker, as they were prevented from moving forward to the Election Commission headquarters, a short distance from Parliament House.
- Prominent among those who participated in the march were T R Baalu (DMK), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, as well as other MPs from opposition parties like the DMK, the RJD, Left parties.
- TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev and Congress' Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani climbed the barricades at Transport Bhawan and raised slogans against the EC when they were prevented from moving forward by the police.
- A banner in front of the protesting MPs read "SIR+Vote Theft=Murder of Democracy". Another banner carried by the protesting MPs read "SIR - Loktantra Par Vaar". The MPs also carried "SIR par chuppi Kyu" placards along with posters alleging collusion between the EC and the government. Several MPs also carried posters and placards alleging "vote theft", a charge made out by Rahul Gandhi but denied by the EC.
INDIA Bloc EC March Live: Akhilesh Jumps Over Police Barricade
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over a police barricade as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc leaders marching from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"They are using the police to stop us...," Akhilesh said as he sat down to protest after police stopped the opposition MPs.
INDIA Bloc EC March Live: Sharad Yadav, Kharge Among MPs Participating In Protest March
Senior INDIA bloc leaders- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar join INDIA bloc leaders as they march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
#WATCH | Delhi: Senior INDIA bloc leaders- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar join INDIA bloc leaders as they march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in… pic.twitter.com/d0ExdSGTHH— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025
INDIA Bloc EC March Live: Priyanka Raises Slogans As MPs Sit On Dharna
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen raising slogans as the INDIA bloc leaders marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Delhi Police stopped the MPs from moving forward, after which the MPs sat on a dharna at Sansad Marg.
#WATCH | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raises slogans as the INDIA bloc leaders march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during… pic.twitter.com/X9xgcPRVCV— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025
INDIA Bloc March Live Update: Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal Seen Talking To Police Officials
During the Opposition MPs protest march to the Election Commission of India office from Makar Dwar of Parliament over the alleged “vote theft” issue, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were seen talking to Police officials.
The ongoing protest against the Election Commission of India aims to pressure the poll body into taking transparent action and ensuring the integrity of voter lists. Later today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner meeting for INDIA bloc MPs.
The protest comes a day after the Congress launched an online campaign to mobilise public support against what it has termed as "vote chori" (vote theft). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a post on his X handle, urging citizens to register on a newly launched web portal — votechori.in/ecdemand, or give a missed call to 9650003420 to support the cause."Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X."
VIDEO | During the Opposition MPs protest march to the Election Commission of India office from Makar Dwar of Parliament over the alleged “vote theft” issue, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) were seen talking… pic.twitter.com/JPjLxh38M9— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2025
