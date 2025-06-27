Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Sibling Deities To Embark On Annual Sojourn To Gundicha Today

Ratha Pratistha At 9AM, Pahandi To Begin At 9:30AM

Each of the ritual held on the day hold special significance and is carried out with precision by the temple servitors. As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), pahandi rituals of the sibling deities will begin at around 9:30 AM.

