Braving overnight showers, thousands of devotees have gathered in Puri to witness the grand chariot festival of Holy Trinity.
Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Sibling Deities To Embark On Annual Sojourn To Gundicha Today
Published : June 27, 2025 at 6:46 AM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2025 at 7:06 AM IST
Chaturbhuja Jagannatha, Kantha Sobhita Koustubhaha.. Padmanaavo, Bedagarvah, Chandra Surjya Bilochanaha.. Jagannatha, Lokanaatha, Niladrih Sah Paro Hari.. Dinabandhurr, Dayasindhu, Krupaaluh Chana Rakshyakah..
It is that time of the year when Mahaprabhu Himself comes out of His abode to meet His devotees, for, the divine belongs to everyone. Chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Ho Bhakate' echo through the air as lakhs of devotees have congregated in Puri for the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra which begins today. The majestic chariots parked outside the Srimandir's Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) will roll down the Badadanda (Grand Road) in the pilgrim city after completion of ceremonial Pahandi and Chhera Pahanra.
Rath Yatra, or the chariot festival, held every year in the holy town of Puri, marks the annual nine-day sojourn of the sibling deities from Srimandir to their aunt's place Gundicha temple. What makes this festival unique is it brings the deities out of the temple, among the people, allowing every devotee irrespestive of caste, creed or religion, to be a part of the celebration.
LIVE FEED
Devotion Overshadows Weather In Puri
Ratha Pratistha At 9AM, Pahandi To Begin At 9:30AM
Each of the ritual held on the day hold special significance and is carried out with precision by the temple servitors. As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), pahandi rituals of the sibling deities will begin at around 9:30 AM.
For More, Click To Check Timings Of Pahandi, Chariot Pulling And Other Rituals
Chariots Are Ready, Parked Outside Singhadwara In Puri
Thursday evening, the three majestic chariots of the Holy Trinity were ceremoniously pulled to the Singhadwara of Shree Jagannatha Temple, facing east towards Gundicha Temple, after receiving the sacred Agyan Mala from the deities.
