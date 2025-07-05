Puri Jagannath Bahuda Yatra 2025 LIVE: Rituals Delayed, Mangala Alati Completed At 7:05 AM

Puri Under Tight Security As Crowd Swells

Around 200 platoons of police force have been deployed in the pilgrim town to ensure the safety of devotees during the Bahuda Yatra. Odisha Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad has also been stationed in Puri to tackle any possible security threats. For additional surveillance, 275 modern AI-enabled cameras have been installed across the city, including along the Puri-Bhubaneswar and Puri-Konark roads. This apart, a dedicated control room has been set up at the Puri Town Police Station, where officers are keeping a close watch on the situation through live camera feeds, informed police sources.