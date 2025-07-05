ETV Bharat / bharat

Puri Jagannath Bahuda Yatra 2025 LIVE: Rituals Delayed, Mangala Alati Completed At 7:05 AM

Puri Bahuda Yatra 2025 LIVE: Return Journey Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings From Gundicha To Srimandir
Puri Bahuda Yatra 2025 LIVE: Return Journey Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings From Gundicha To Srimandir (Jagannath Dham)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 6:51 AM IST

Updated : July 5, 2025 at 8:01 AM IST

Ratham sprstva premna viralaratha yatra surabhitam, Jagannatham natva charama chira saukhyam bhavatu me.. (May I attain ultimate and eternal happiness by touching the fragrant divine chariot and bowing to Lord Jagannath)

The nine-day annual sojourn of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra ends today as the sibling deities will return to their abode Srimandir in a grand and devotional atmosphere. The sound of blowing of conches and beating of gongs and cymbals reverberate in the air as rituals have begun for their sacred return journey. Seated on their respective majestic chariots, the Holy Trinity will sail through the ocean of faith on Bada Danda, as the world is set to witness a timeless tradition that brings hearts and communities together.

7:57 AM, 5 Jul 2025 (IST)

Puri SP's Message To Devotees

Speaking to media, Puri SP Pinak Mishra assured that all rituals during Bahuda Yatra of the deities will be conducted amid tight security arrangements. "Anti-sabotage units, anti-drone teams, and ground forces are all ready. We urge devotees to have patience and not crowd near the cordons," he said.

7:36 AM, 5 Jul 2025 (IST)

Rituals Delayed, Mangala Alati Completed At 7:05 AM

Rituals are reportedly running behind schedule as Trinity's Mangala Alati completed at around 7:05 AM.

7:04 AM, 5 Jul 2025 (IST)

Amid Drizzles, Devotees Wait With Bated Breath To Pull Chariots

Devotees have started pouring in large numbers at the Grand Road to witness the Bahuda Yatra.

6:40 AM, 5 Jul 2025 (IST)

Puri Under Tight Security As Crowd Swells

Around 200 platoons of police force have been deployed in the pilgrim town to ensure the safety of devotees during the Bahuda Yatra. Odisha Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad has also been stationed in Puri to tackle any possible security threats. For additional surveillance, 275 modern AI-enabled cameras have been installed across the city, including along the Puri-Bhubaneswar and Puri-Konark roads. This apart, a dedicated control room has been set up at the Puri Town Police Station, where officers are keeping a close watch on the situation through live camera feeds, informed police sources.

6:40 AM, 5 Jul 2025 (IST)

Rituals Begin For Mahaprabhu's Bahuda Yatra

As per the schedule, rituals include Mangala Alati, followed by Mailama, Tadapa Lagi And Rosha Homa, Abakasha Niti, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Gopal Ballabha, Sakala Dhupa, Senapata Lagi, and Mangalarpana, which is likely to finish by 12 noon.

Read More: Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra In Puri: Check Ritual Timings And Traffic Guidelines

