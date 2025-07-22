Parliament Monsson Session LIVE | VP Dhankar Resigns Mid-Term; Opposition Raises Questions

Congress MP Manickam Tagore submits an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar. "This House must urgently debate the SIR’s potential to disenfranchise millions, disrupt the electoral process, and violate constitutional safeguards," he said in the notice.
Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to resume at 11 am on Tuesday, marking the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The unprecedented resignation of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday came as a surprise in the political circles, with the opposition saying there is "far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye".
The session began with a stormy opening day on Monday, marked by repeated disruptions and adjournments due to opposition protests over the Pahalgam terror attack. Both Houses witnessed high drama on Monday as the Congress-led Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor, seeking to corner the government over what they termed a major security lapse in J&K.
In the Lok Sabha, the uproar began within minutes of the session’s commencement. Opposition MPs raised slogans and called for the suspension of all listed business to prioritise a debate on the Pahalgam attack. Speaker Om Birla tried to restore order but was forced to adjourn the House barely 20 minutes into the day’s proceedings.
The Rajya Sabha also witnessed noisy scenes. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on US President Donald Trump's reported claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. However, Kharge emphasised that the Opposition did not intend to politicise India's military actions, referring to Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the terror attack. Responding to Kharge, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda reiterated the government’s willingness for debate. “We are ready to discuss every issue, but the conventions of the House must be followed,” he said.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" behind the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing the "deliberate" absence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on July 21.
In a post on X, Jairam said that the first BAC meeting, called at 12:30 pm on Monday, was attended by both Union Ministers, but both Nadda and Rijiju were "deliberately" absent from the 4:30 pm meeting called by Dhankhar.
"Yesterday, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 PM. It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4:30 PM," he said.
"At 4:30 PM, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankar. It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today (July 22) at 1 PM," the Congress leader said in the post.
"So something very serious happened yesterday between 1 PM and 4:30 PM to account for the deliberate absence of Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju from the second BAC yesterday," he added.
Ramesh said that while Dhankar has cited health reasons for giving his resignation, which should be respected, there are also "far deeper reasons for his resignation."
"Now, in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation. While always lauding post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint. To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities," Jairam Ramesh said.
"Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as Vice President in the first instance," he added.
Parliament Monsson Session Live | 'VP's Resignation Shocking,' Says Gourav Gogoi
Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "shocking" and asked the Centre to clarify if it had any prior information about it.
He also wanted clarification from the government regarding the transition plan for the vice president's post.
"The resignation of the Hon'ble Vice President is both sudden and shocking. I wish good health to respected Dhankar ji," he posted on X.
"But it is for the Union government to clarify if they had prior intimation and have planned for a smooth transition. The absence of senior ministers yesterday at a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Vice President now carries even more significance," he added.
Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.
