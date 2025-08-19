ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, Lok Sabha Till 12

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE August 19: Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Proceedings, Opposition Protest
Monsoon Session of the Parliament ((PTI/Sansad TV))
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST

Proceedings commenced in both Houses of the Parliament at 11 AM on Tuesday. As per the list of business, after Question Hour, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, brought to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017, is considered and passed in Lok Sabha. The Lower House is set to hold further special discussion on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of space programme for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'. The Parliament had planned a tribute for Shubhanshu Shukla, with a three-hour special session in the Lok Sabha on Monday. However, the House had to be adjourned within just 30 minutes of the discussion, as opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House demanding a discussion on SIR.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will move that the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which seeks to further amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and passed by the House. Reports on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will also be tabled in the House by department-related parliamentary standing committee.

11:19 AM, 19 Aug 2025 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Amid uproar and sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha has been adjourned and will meet again at 12 Noon.

11:12 AM, 19 Aug 2025 (IST)

RS Adjourned Within Minutes Of Start Of Proceedings

Within minutes of start of proceedings, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned till 2 PM. The House faced disruptions after Deputy Chairman declined to entertain all notices brought by the Opposition MPs, following which the former adjourned proceedings till post-lunch.

