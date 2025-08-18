ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Special Discussion In Lok Sabha Today On Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's Space Mission
Monsoon Session of the Parliament (PTI/Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 10:21 AM IST

Updated : August 18, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament resumed on Monday (August 18) after a five-day break. While the ongoing Monsoon session is scheduled to run till August 21, there are speculations that the session might be adjourned sine die today itself, cutting short the remaining business.

According to the list of business, several key bills including the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business; and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to amend the IIM Act 2017, are likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Members of the Lower House will also take up a special discussion today on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station and the critical role of the space programme in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047', a day after astronaut Subhanshu Shukla returned to India.

The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, is likely to send messages on four important bills including the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Income Tax Bill 2025, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Moreover, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, which is already passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to consolidate port laws, promote integrated port development, establish and empower State Maritime Boards and a Maritime State Development Council, and put in place mechanisms for pollution management, safety, navigation, dispute redressal, and compliance with international obligations.

LIVE FEED

11:19 AM, 18 Aug 2025 (IST)

LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon After Oppn Uproar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 Noon amid continuous sloganeering and ruckus by the members of the Opposition parties. The House will meet again at 12 Noon.

11:08 AM, 18 Aug 2025 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Today Amid Sloganeering By Oppn MPs

Minutes after proceedings began, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM after Deputy Chairman refused to entertain discussion notices moved by Congress MPs.

11:03 AM, 18 Aug 2025 (IST)

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin

Proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament commenced at 11 AM today after a break of five days.

10:38 AM, 18 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament To Honour Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla With Special Discussion On His Historic Milestone

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "We are going to honour Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla through a special discussion in the Parliament today. We will discuss his historic space visit and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat. I hope that the way all the members of all parties took part in the discussion on Operation Sindoor, the same way everyone would congratulate Group Captain Shukla and Indian scientists and take part in this discussion..."

10:15 AM, 18 Aug 2025 (IST)

Congress MPs Move Notice For Suspension of Business In RS To Discuss Various Issues

As Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to resume, Congress' Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday moved Suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss 'the issues affecting the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral systems'.

Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajani Patil gave Suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss 'the concerns around the fairness of our electoral processes.' Similarly, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi gave Suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the "threats to the foundational principles of electoral democracy."

On the other hand, Congress MP Mallu Ravi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of "crisis of urea shortage in Telangana".

9:19 AM, 18 Aug 2025 (IST)

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Proceedings Resume Today

Proceedings of both Houses of the Parliament will commence at 11 AM today after a break of five days.

