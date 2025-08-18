Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar

Congress MPs Move Notice For Suspension of Business In RS To Discuss Various Issues

As Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to resume, Congress' Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday moved Suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss 'the issues affecting the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral systems'.

Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajani Patil gave Suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss 'the concerns around the fairness of our electoral processes.' Similarly, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi gave Suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the "threats to the foundational principles of electoral democracy."

On the other hand, Congress MP Mallu Ravi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of "crisis of urea shortage in Telangana".