Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Fiery Day 1 Expected As Congress Gives Notices Seeking Discussion On Operation Sindoor

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Congress Gives Adjournment Notice In LS, Seeks Suspension In RS To Discuss Operation Sindoor

Congress whip B. Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "serious national security and foreign policy failure" vis-a-vis the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, on day 1 of the Monsoon Session today.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has also filed a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha. Another Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Renuka Chowdhury too has given Adjournment Motion to discuss "the grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, the cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor."

Tagore listed the Grounds for adjournment, terming the Government's handling of the post-operation diplomatic and strategic narrative as "nothing short of a foreign policy disaster".

"The US President has gone on record 24 times claiming that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was negotiated by him, often under the guise of trade pressure. These repeated statements have gone uncontested by India's leadership," Tagore wrote.

In his most recent remark, the US President claimed that five Indian fighter jets were shot down--a revelation that, if true, has not been placed before Parliament or the public. If false, it requires urgent rebuttal. Either way, this silence erodes trust in the Government's transparency on national security matters."

The Congress MP also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent amid President Trump's claims. "The Hon'ble Prime Minister's complete silence on these repeated and increasingly provocative foreign assertions has created confusion, diminished India's diplomatic standing, and undermined confidence in the Government's strategic clarity," the notice read.

He requested the Speaker to suspend other business of the House and take up the matter for discussion in the Lok Sabha. "In view of the seriousness of the issues involved--national security lapses, erosion of sovereign decision-making, and weakening of India's international image--I request that all other business of the House be suspended to take up this matter of urgent national importance," Tagore wrote.