ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Fiery Day 1 Expected As Congress Gives Notices Seeking Discussion On Operation Sindoor

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST

Updated : July 21, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST

1 Min Read

The 2025 Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today, with both houses having important matters to cover, including 17 items of legislative and other business during this session. Among other scheduled business for Day 1, a report of the parliamentary committee set up to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

Opposition led by the INDIA bloc is expected to raise important issues, as reiterated by many of their leaders in the recent past. The opposition aims to corner the government by demanding a discussion and official statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), US President Donald Trump's repeated mention of his role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, among other key issues.

This is the first sitting of the Parliament after Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed. The Monsoon Session will witness a total of 21 sittings spread over 32 days and will conclude on August 2. Both Houses will be adjourned on August 12 to reassemble on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day Celebrations.

According to Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, tentatively 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session. In an all-party meeting on Sunday, Rijiju said the Government was prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per rules of both Houses.

LIVE FEED

9:57 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Media Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the media at Pm will brief the media at 10 am near the Hamsa Dwar of the Parliament premises shortly from now, just before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. His remarks are expected to set the tone for the 32-day session. The PM statement is likely to outline the government’s priorities for this session.

Parliament is set to witness heated debates as the Opposition parties look to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding accountability from the government, and to bring up the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The government on the other hand looks to discuss various bills related to GST, Mines, Sports and more.

9:31 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Congress Gives Adjournment Notice In LS, Seeks Suspension In RS To Discuss Operation Sindoor

Congress whip B. Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "serious national security and foreign policy failure" vis-a-vis the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, on day 1 of the Monsoon Session today.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has also filed a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha. Another Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Renuka Chowdhury too has given Adjournment Motion to discuss "the grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, the cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor."

Tagore listed the Grounds for adjournment, terming the Government's handling of the post-operation diplomatic and strategic narrative as "nothing short of a foreign policy disaster".

"The US President has gone on record 24 times claiming that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was negotiated by him, often under the guise of trade pressure. These repeated statements have gone uncontested by India's leadership," Tagore wrote.

In his most recent remark, the US President claimed that five Indian fighter jets were shot down--a revelation that, if true, has not been placed before Parliament or the public. If false, it requires urgent rebuttal. Either way, this silence erodes trust in the Government's transparency on national security matters."

The Congress MP also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent amid President Trump's claims. "The Hon'ble Prime Minister's complete silence on these repeated and increasingly provocative foreign assertions has created confusion, diminished India's diplomatic standing, and undermined confidence in the Government's strategic clarity," the notice read.

He requested the Speaker to suspend other business of the House and take up the matter for discussion in the Lok Sabha. "In view of the seriousness of the issues involved--national security lapses, erosion of sovereign decision-making, and weakening of India's international image--I request that all other business of the House be suspended to take up this matter of urgent national importance," Tagore wrote.

9:25 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | 'House Will Not Function If...': Pappu Yadav On 'Attack on Bihar and Biharis'

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, on Monday criticised the Centre, alleging that constitutional and democratic rights are being eroded and warning that the House will not function unless critical concerns raised by the opposition are addressed.

Yadav, while speaking to the media, said constitutional and democratic rights "are being taken away". "SIR is also a big issue that needs to be raised. The entire opposition and our leader, Rahul Gandhi, have discussed some issues that need to be raised and seek answers from the government."

He further said that the government must be held accountable for "the attack on Bihar and the Biharis, the attacks on the poor and on poverty," which he termed the "biggest issues."

"The attack on Bihar and the Biharis, the attacks on the poor and on poverty, are the biggest issues. The house will not function till the time the government takes these issues back," Yadav added.

9:19 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

List Of Bills Likely To Be Taken Up During Monsoon Session 2025

Legislative Business

  1. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
  2. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024
  3. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024
  4. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
  5. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024
  6. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
  7. The Income-tax Bill, 2025
  8. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance
  9. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025
  10. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
  11. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025
  12. The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025
  13. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025
  14. The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
  15. The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

Financial Business

Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Other Business

Resolution seeking approval of extension of President’s Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025 under Article 356(1) of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Manipur.

9:11 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Report On New Income Tax Bill 2025 To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today

A report of the parliamentary committee set up to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which would replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The 31-member Select Committee, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, was appointed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13 in the Lok Sabha. The Committee has made 285 suggestions and at its meeting on July 16, adopted the report on the new I-T Bill, 2025, which will now be tabled in the House for further action.

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman had said that "substantial changes" have been made in the Bill. The number of words have been halved from 5.12 lakh, and sections reduced from 819 to 236. Following the introduction, the Bill was referred to the select committee of the Lok Sabha and the committee was mandated to submit its report by the first day of next session.

8:59 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Eight Concerns INDIA Bloc Aims To Highlight

Last week, the Opposition, led by the INDIA bloc, said it would demand answers and accountability from the government during the Monsoon Session on eight major concerns including Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire, concerns over foreign policy, the demand for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, rising atrocities against women, problems faced by farmers, and unemployment.

The 2025 Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today, with both houses having important matters to cover, including 17 items of legislative and other business during this session. Among other scheduled business for Day 1, a report of the parliamentary committee set up to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

Opposition led by the INDIA bloc is expected to raise important issues, as reiterated by many of their leaders in the recent past. The opposition aims to corner the government by demanding a discussion and official statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), US President Donald Trump's repeated mention of his role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, among other key issues.

This is the first sitting of the Parliament after Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed. The Monsoon Session will witness a total of 21 sittings spread over 32 days and will conclude on August 2. Both Houses will be adjourned on August 12 to reassemble on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day Celebrations.

According to Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, tentatively 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session. In an all-party meeting on Sunday, Rijiju said the Government was prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per rules of both Houses.

LIVE FEED

9:57 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Media Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the media at Pm will brief the media at 10 am near the Hamsa Dwar of the Parliament premises shortly from now, just before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. His remarks are expected to set the tone for the 32-day session. The PM statement is likely to outline the government’s priorities for this session.

Parliament is set to witness heated debates as the Opposition parties look to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding accountability from the government, and to bring up the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The government on the other hand looks to discuss various bills related to GST, Mines, Sports and more.

9:31 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Congress Gives Adjournment Notice In LS, Seeks Suspension In RS To Discuss Operation Sindoor

Congress whip B. Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "serious national security and foreign policy failure" vis-a-vis the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, on day 1 of the Monsoon Session today.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has also filed a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha. Another Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Renuka Chowdhury too has given Adjournment Motion to discuss "the grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, the cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor."

Tagore listed the Grounds for adjournment, terming the Government's handling of the post-operation diplomatic and strategic narrative as "nothing short of a foreign policy disaster".

"The US President has gone on record 24 times claiming that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was negotiated by him, often under the guise of trade pressure. These repeated statements have gone uncontested by India's leadership," Tagore wrote.

In his most recent remark, the US President claimed that five Indian fighter jets were shot down--a revelation that, if true, has not been placed before Parliament or the public. If false, it requires urgent rebuttal. Either way, this silence erodes trust in the Government's transparency on national security matters."

The Congress MP also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent amid President Trump's claims. "The Hon'ble Prime Minister's complete silence on these repeated and increasingly provocative foreign assertions has created confusion, diminished India's diplomatic standing, and undermined confidence in the Government's strategic clarity," the notice read.

He requested the Speaker to suspend other business of the House and take up the matter for discussion in the Lok Sabha. "In view of the seriousness of the issues involved--national security lapses, erosion of sovereign decision-making, and weakening of India's international image--I request that all other business of the House be suspended to take up this matter of urgent national importance," Tagore wrote.

9:25 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | 'House Will Not Function If...': Pappu Yadav On 'Attack on Bihar and Biharis'

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, on Monday criticised the Centre, alleging that constitutional and democratic rights are being eroded and warning that the House will not function unless critical concerns raised by the opposition are addressed.

Yadav, while speaking to the media, said constitutional and democratic rights "are being taken away". "SIR is also a big issue that needs to be raised. The entire opposition and our leader, Rahul Gandhi, have discussed some issues that need to be raised and seek answers from the government."

He further said that the government must be held accountable for "the attack on Bihar and the Biharis, the attacks on the poor and on poverty," which he termed the "biggest issues."

"The attack on Bihar and the Biharis, the attacks on the poor and on poverty, are the biggest issues. The house will not function till the time the government takes these issues back," Yadav added.

9:19 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

List Of Bills Likely To Be Taken Up During Monsoon Session 2025

Legislative Business

  1. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
  2. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024
  3. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024
  4. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
  5. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024
  6. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
  7. The Income-tax Bill, 2025
  8. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance
  9. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025
  10. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
  11. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025
  12. The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025
  13. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025
  14. The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
  15. The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

Financial Business

Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Other Business

Resolution seeking approval of extension of President’s Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025 under Article 356(1) of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Manipur.

9:11 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Report On New Income Tax Bill 2025 To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today

A report of the parliamentary committee set up to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which would replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The 31-member Select Committee, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, was appointed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13 in the Lok Sabha. The Committee has made 285 suggestions and at its meeting on July 16, adopted the report on the new I-T Bill, 2025, which will now be tabled in the House for further action.

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman had said that "substantial changes" have been made in the Bill. The number of words have been halved from 5.12 lakh, and sections reduced from 819 to 236. Following the introduction, the Bill was referred to the select committee of the Lok Sabha and the committee was mandated to submit its report by the first day of next session.

8:59 AM, 21 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Eight Concerns INDIA Bloc Aims To Highlight

Last week, the Opposition, led by the INDIA bloc, said it would demand answers and accountability from the government during the Monsoon Session on eight major concerns including Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire, concerns over foreign policy, the demand for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, rising atrocities against women, problems faced by farmers, and unemployment.

Last Updated : July 21, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSIONLOK SABHARAJYA SABHAINDIA BLOCNARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.