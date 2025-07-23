The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm amid opposition ruckus.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, SIR in Bihar. The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after the Opposition disrupted proceedings, demanding a discussion on the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Opposition Protests
Published : July 23, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
Updated : July 23, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST
The third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday. The proceedings of both the houses were adjourned till 12 pm amid protests by the members of the opposition parties soon after the session began.
A key development in the Upper House for Wednesday includes a scheduled meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at 12:30 p.m.Time allotted for discussion on Operation Sindoor will be extended by nine hours. The debate is expected to remain a focal point as the House grapples with multiple contentious issues.
The Centre is expected to introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today. According to the list of business published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya is expected to move both the bills in the House today.
Both Houses were adjourned for the entire day on Tuesday, following uproar and protests by Opposition parties. The disruptions were primarily triggered by two key issues: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar and the unexpected resignation of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The second day of the Monsoon Session began with Opposition leaders staging a joint protest outside the ‘Makar Dwar’ of Parliament, accusing the Election Commission of conducting a “biased and partisan” SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar. The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till noon, then 2 p.m., and finally for the day.The Lok Sabha saw a similar scenario with persistent disruptions. Opposition MPs demanded debates on both the SIR exercise and Operation Sindoor, but Speaker Om Birla denied permission. Protests grew louder, leading to repeated adjournments and eventually a complete halt to proceedings for the day
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Adjourned Till 12 PM
The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm amid opposition ruckus.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Govt Biggest Beneficiary When Parliament Doesn't Function: Derek O'Brien
The government is the biggest beneficiary when Parliament does not function, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on Wednesday.
In a post on X, the TMC's Rajya Sabha floor leader said two days of the Monsoon session have been "washed out" and blamed the Union government for it.
"Two days of Parliament were washed out by the Union government. When Parliament doesn't function, who benefits? Government in power," O'Brien said. "Government accountable to Parliament; Parliament accountable to people. When Parliament is dysfunctional, the government is accountable to no one." He also shared an article from his blog post, in which he said the Monsoon Session had a total time schedule of 190 hours, around 70 per cent of which had been issued by the government.
O'Brien said about half the questions for Question Hour and half the number of notices for Zero Hour are filed by Opposition MPs, which adds up to 31 hours for members of the Opposition to raise questions and matters of public importance.
The senior TMC leader said the Union government gets 135 hours out of the total 190 for government business and other issues, which he said is around 70 per cent of the total time.
"There is a legitimate need to cut down on the hours available to the government. Allot some more time to the Opposition," he suggested.
"Four hours must be reserved each week, in each House, to allow discussions on matters of urgent public importance. Additionally, two hours should also be reserved for a Calling Attention motion," the TMC leader said.
This would mean about 117 hours for government business and 49 hours for the Opposition, a much fairer system, he added.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS, RS Proccedings Begin
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha begin. Deputy Chairman Harivansh is chairing the Upper House.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Oppn Protests Against Bihar SIR Outside Parl
Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, held a protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar in Parliament.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Adjournment Motion In LS On Bihar SIR
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the voters' list revision being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
In his notice, Tagore labelled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as "dangerous and unconstitutional". He accused the Narendra Modi government of "using" the election commission to "disenfranchise the poor and the marginalised communities in Bihar".
"This House do adjourn to discuss the dangerous and unconstitutional moves by the Modi Government to use the Election Commission as a tool to systematically disenfranchise the poor, backward, Dalit, and marginalised communities in Bihar by means of the SIR mechanism, thereby violating the fundamental right to vote granted by the Constitution, as envisioned by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar," the notice read.
Tagore alleged that the SIR exercise was a move to revive colonial practices, where only property-owning classes had the right to vote, while the masses remained excluded. He claimed that the government's action reveals a "Manuwadi mindset".
"This calculated disenfranchisement is reminiscent of colonial practices where only the rich and property-owning classes had the right to vote, while the masses were excluded. The current regime's actions reveal a Manuwadi mindset that seeks to reverse the democratic gains of social justice and universal adult franchise," Tagore said in his notice.
The opposition has consistently raised the issue of SIR and is likely to target the ruling government in Parliament today. Several opposition MPs moved adjournment motion notices on Tuesday to discuss the SIR exercise happening in Bihar and its implications for the marginalised.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Centre Likely To Table Sports Governance Bill, Anti-Doping Amendments In Parliament Today
With the aim of promoting sports and providing facilities and welfare measures for sports persons, the Centre is expected to introduce the much-awaited National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the third day of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
According to the list of business published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya is expected to move both the bills in the House today.
The bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for related matters.
The third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday. The proceedings of both the houses were adjourned till 12 pm amid protests by the members of the opposition parties soon after the session began.
A key development in the Upper House for Wednesday includes a scheduled meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at 12:30 p.m.Time allotted for discussion on Operation Sindoor will be extended by nine hours. The debate is expected to remain a focal point as the House grapples with multiple contentious issues.
The Centre is expected to introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today. According to the list of business published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya is expected to move both the bills in the House today.
Both Houses were adjourned for the entire day on Tuesday, following uproar and protests by Opposition parties. The disruptions were primarily triggered by two key issues: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar and the unexpected resignation of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The second day of the Monsoon Session began with Opposition leaders staging a joint protest outside the ‘Makar Dwar’ of Parliament, accusing the Election Commission of conducting a “biased and partisan” SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar. The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till noon, then 2 p.m., and finally for the day.The Lok Sabha saw a similar scenario with persistent disruptions. Opposition MPs demanded debates on both the SIR exercise and Operation Sindoor, but Speaker Om Birla denied permission. Protests grew louder, leading to repeated adjournments and eventually a complete halt to proceedings for the day
