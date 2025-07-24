Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 2PM; RS Bids Farewell To Retiring Members

The Opposition parties are set to protest for the third consecutive day at Parliament premises on Thursday against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission (EC). The opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the monsoon session.
The opposition parties have been protesting at the Parliament steps since the start of the session, too, alleging that the revision exercise is being used for voter manipulation and deletion of votes ahead of the assembly elections.
Multiple Congress MPs have also moved adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing SIR being conducted by the Election Commission in poll-bound Bihar, and raising concerns over the exercise, which is likely to be carried out across the country, including in West Bengal. Alleging that the revision exercise is being used as a cover to disenfranchise voters, at least six Congress MPs have moved the Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).
Party leaders in the upper house, including Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, Neeraj Dangi, Neeraj Dangi, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, have called for the house to suspend Zero Hour and Question Hour on Thursday to discuss the Bihar SIR. Party leader Neeraj Dangi, while submitting the motion to the RS Secretary General, raised the issue of how certain people from socio-economically vulnerable communities, and people who migrate, face difficulties with documents.
"To discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and reports of such exercise being extended to West Bengal and nationwide. High levels of migration and document-related difficulties in such states raise questions about disenfranchisement among large sections of socio-economically vulnerable communities," the RS MP wrote in his motion.
Another RS MP, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, also submitted an adjournment motion, saying how the actions of the poll panel have "sparked apprehensions about potential electoral manipulation." She also likened it to the previous claims by Rahul Gandhi regarding the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, in which the party has claimed large-scale voter additions have happened.
Patil wrote in her letter, "To discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as reports of a similar exercise being planned in West Bengal and other states. These actions have sparked grave apprehensions about potential electoral manipulation, particularly in view of concerns that had emerged in Maharashtra during the 2024 legislative Assembly elections."