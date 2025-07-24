ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 2PM; RS Bids Farewell To Retiring Members

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE
Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Wednesday (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 10:26 AM IST

Updated : July 24, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST

The fourth day of the monsoon session of the parliament commenced at 11 am on Thursday. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus.

The Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the scheduled tribes reservation bill for Goa and the Merchant Shipping Bill, today. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for consideration and passage.

"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for consideration and passage. The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

The standing committees of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Communications and Information Technology will also table their reports on action taken by the government on the recommendations made by these panels on the various subjects.

Earlier, amid continued uproar and protests from the Opposition MPs on the third day of the monsoon session over the Bihar Special Intensive revision, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday. The Parliament session will continue till August 21.

LIVE FEED

11:09 AM, 24 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following Opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the Question Hour has been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

As soon as the House met for the day, various Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and also shouted slogans.

Some of the members were in the Well of the House and also displayed placards.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and assured that as per rules they will be given opportunities to raise issues.

He mentioned the name of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and said it was not the culture of his party to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

Birla repeatedly mentioned that sloganeering and display of placards is not in accordance with the dignity of the House and wondered what kind of message such actions will send out.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than seven minutes.

One question was taken up before the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

The opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.

11:02 AM, 24 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of both the houses of parliament began at 11 am on Thursday.

10:55 AM, 24 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition MPs Protest Against Bihar SIR Outside Parliament

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs, for the fourth consecutive day, protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in poll-bound Bihar. The MPs gathered at Parliament Makar Dwar and called for a stop to the exercise.

The opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the monsoon session and alleging that manipulation of voter rolls is taking place under the guise of the SIR.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, Deputy Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJ) MP Manoj Jha, among multiple other leaders, attended the protest.

Carrying a banner which read "SIR-Attack on Democracy," the MPs stood at Makar Dwar, demanding that the voter list revision is halted.

Opposition MPs Protest Against Bihar SIR Outside Parliament (ANI)

10:37 AM, 24 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Govt Should Agree For Discussions : Priyanka Gandhi

On the continuous disruption of business in Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said," Whenever the Opposition leaders want to speak, they are not allowed to speak. We have been asking for discussions; they should agree. In the last session, I was surprised to see that disruption was starting from the treasury benches. They would pick a topic so that we react to it, and then there is a hungama, and then the House would get adjourned. It is suiting them just fine

10:33 AM, 24 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | We Got To Hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ In Parliament : Manickam Tagore

Reacting to opposition MPs protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “We want the opportunity for opposition leader Rahul Gandhi Ji to speak over the SIR exercise. We have been pleading for three days. But, we got to hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Parliament… The Election Commission has deleted 56 lakh voters. The history will remember that the Election Commission and Gyanesh Kumar have worked as the BJP’s election wing.”

10:15 AM, 24 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition To Protest Against Bihar SIR

The Opposition parties are set to protest for the third consecutive day at Parliament premises on Thursday against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission (EC). The opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the monsoon session.

The opposition parties have been protesting at the Parliament steps since the start of the session, too, alleging that the revision exercise is being used for voter manipulation and deletion of votes ahead of the assembly elections.

Multiple Congress MPs have also moved adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing SIR being conducted by the Election Commission in poll-bound Bihar, and raising concerns over the exercise, which is likely to be carried out across the country, including in West Bengal. Alleging that the revision exercise is being used as a cover to disenfranchise voters, at least six Congress MPs have moved the Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

Party leaders in the upper house, including Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, Neeraj Dangi, Neeraj Dangi, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, have called for the house to suspend Zero Hour and Question Hour on Thursday to discuss the Bihar SIR. Party leader Neeraj Dangi, while submitting the motion to the RS Secretary General, raised the issue of how certain people from socio-economically vulnerable communities, and people who migrate, face difficulties with documents.

"To discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and reports of such exercise being extended to West Bengal and nationwide. High levels of migration and document-related difficulties in such states raise questions about disenfranchisement among large sections of socio-economically vulnerable communities," the RS MP wrote in his motion.

Another RS MP, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, also submitted an adjournment motion, saying how the actions of the poll panel have "sparked apprehensions about potential electoral manipulation." She also likened it to the previous claims by Rahul Gandhi regarding the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, in which the party has claimed large-scale voter additions have happened.
Patil wrote in her letter, "To discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as reports of a similar exercise being planned in West Bengal and other states. These actions have sparked grave apprehensions about potential electoral manipulation, particularly in view of concerns that had emerged in Maharashtra during the 2024 legislative Assembly elections."

