Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Oppn Ruckus; New Members Take Oath In RS

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Oppn Demand Debate On Bihar SIR In RS, Move Suspension of Business Notice

Several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha moved Suspension of Business notices on Friday, urging a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh submitted a notice demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR process in Bihar, highlighting concerns over the voter list revision. Similarly, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also gave a notice under Rule 267, pressing for an immediate dialogue on the same issue. Another Congress MP, Ashok Singh, moved a separate notice, seeking clarity and discussion on the Bihar SIR exercise.

Additionally, Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Neeraj Dangi and Rajani Patil also submitted Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267, reinforcing the call for a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar.