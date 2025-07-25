The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by the members of the opposition parties.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Oppn Ruckus; New Members Take Oath In RS
Published : July 25, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
Updated : July 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
The fifth day of the monsoon session of Parliament will commence at 11 am on Friday.
Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024, on Friday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for its passage along with amendments.
"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read.
Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House. The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
On Thursday, the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on SIR in Bihar. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill was being discussed in the Rajya Sabha when MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita, chairing the House, adjourned it following sloganeering by the Opposition, who were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.
The Parliament has witnessed frequent adjournments for the last four days since it began on July 21. The Parliament session will continue till August 21.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS,LS Begin Proceedings
The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament began at 11 am.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | INDIA Bloc MP's Protest Outside Parliament On Bihar SIR
INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took out a march protesting against the Special Intensive Revision Exercise (SIR) being carried out in Bihar. The MPs marched from Gandhi statue towards Makar Dwar.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Oppn Demand Debate On Bihar SIR In RS, Move Suspension of Business Notice
Several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha moved Suspension of Business notices on Friday, urging a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh submitted a notice demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR process in Bihar, highlighting concerns over the voter list revision. Similarly, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also gave a notice under Rule 267, pressing for an immediate dialogue on the same issue. Another Congress MP, Ashok Singh, moved a separate notice, seeking clarity and discussion on the Bihar SIR exercise.
Additionally, Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Neeraj Dangi and Rajani Patil also submitted Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267, reinforcing the call for a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | 'EC Should Respond To Allegations', Says Priyanka
On the Election Commission’s response to Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Election Commission should respond to the allegations. They should provide us with what we are asking for. It is a democracy.”
