Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | National Sports Governance Bill Likely To Be Tabled In LS Today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | NDA Parliamentary Meeting Felicitates PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated in the NDA parliamentary party meeting today (August 5), a get-together of the ruling alliance's MPs being held after a considerable gap.

The Parliamentary Party also passed a resolution on the Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack. At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister was felicitated over Operation Sindoor, his government's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were killed by security forces in the higher reaches of Srinagar on July 28.

BJP President JP Nadda welcomed PM Modi by garlanding him amid Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the MPs, spoke on how Operation Sindoor was carried out and how the opposition tried to create a "fake narrative" which was "destroyed" by the PM during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament. Read more...