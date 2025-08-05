The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | National Sports Governance Bill Likely To Be Tabled In LS Today
Published : August 5, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST|
Updated : August 5, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST
Both houses of the Parliament commenced business at 11 am on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha will begin its proceedings on Tuesday with obituary references to the passing away of former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.According to the List of Business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House. The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament. In addition, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move amendments to the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration and passage. Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.According to the list of business of Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is scheduled to move The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, in the Upper House. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a resolution in the Rajya Sabha extending the President's rule in Manipur for another six months. Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 2 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS, RS Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament commenced at 11 am on Tuesday.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | 'They Do Not Decide Who True Indian Is.' Priyanka On SC Remarks On Rahul Gandhi
"...They do not decide who a true Indian is. It is the job of the Opposition Leader; it is his duty to ask questions to challenge the Government. My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So, it is a misinterpretation," said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on SC pulling up LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the clash between the Indian and Chinese armies on December 9, 2022
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | NDA Parliamentary Meeting Felicitates PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated in the NDA parliamentary party meeting today (August 5), a get-together of the ruling alliance's MPs being held after a considerable gap.
The Parliamentary Party also passed a resolution on the Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack. At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister was felicitated over Operation Sindoor, his government's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were killed by security forces in the higher reaches of Srinagar on July 28.
BJP President JP Nadda welcomed PM Modi by garlanding him amid Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the MPs, spoke on how Operation Sindoor was carried out and how the opposition tried to create a "fake narrative" which was "destroyed" by the PM during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament. Read more...
