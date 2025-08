Parliament LIVE | Opposition Showdown Over Bihar SIR Continues: RS Adjourned For The Day, LS Till 2 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid vociferous protests by Opposition members over the issue of Special Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The House could not function, and both the Zero Hour and Question Hour were washed out.

The House was earlier adjourned soon after the laying of papers within minutes. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, there was no let-up in the protests, forcing the Chair to adjourn for the day. Some of the Opposition members even entered the Well and raised slogans against the SIR.

The House will meet again on Monday. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in the House on the SIR issue and the withdrawal of the EC's exercise, which has come ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in the Indian IT sector, among others. Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions imparted by the Chair, the same were declined.

The Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision, and several of them raised slogans and stood in the aisle. The Chair allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who urged the Chair to allow discussion on SIR.

Harivansh said since the matter is sub judice, he cannot allow discussion on it. "This is a sub judice matter and the rules of this House are very clear. I cannot allow (discussion)," he said, and urged the protesting members to return to their seats and called Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) to raise his Zero Hour mention.

However, the protests continued. The Chair's repeated efforts to ensure smooth functioning went in vain, and the proceedings were adjourned within 11 minutes.

According to the agenda for Friday, besides the private members' business, the House was to take up a statutory resolution for the continuance of President's rule in Manipur for another six months and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025