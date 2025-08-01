ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament LIVE | Opposition Showdown Over Bihar SIR Continues: RS Adjourned For The Day, LS Till 2 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE
Lok Sabha proceedings are underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday (Sansad TV)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST

Updated : August 1, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Both houses of Parliament resumed business at 11 am on Friday. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day following opposition ruckus over the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.The Parliament has a list of important businesses today, which includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, and 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'. According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, the bills will be moved for passage. The House also has private members' business. Minister Prataprao Jadhav will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 137th and 150th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic Covid-19 pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare The Lok Sabha will take up the 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' for further consideration. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage. Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

LIVE FEED

12:05 PM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid vociferous protests by Opposition members over the issue of Special Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The House could not function, and both the Zero Hour and Question Hour were washed out.

The House was earlier adjourned soon after the laying of papers within minutes. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, there was no let-up in the protests, forcing the Chair to adjourn for the day. Some of the Opposition members even entered the Well and raised slogans against the SIR.

The House will meet again on Monday. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in the House on the SIR issue and the withdrawal of the EC's exercise, which has come ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in the Indian IT sector, among others. Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions imparted by the Chair, the same were declined.

The Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision, and several of them raised slogans and stood in the aisle. The Chair allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who urged the Chair to allow discussion on SIR.

Harivansh said since the matter is sub judice, he cannot allow discussion on it. "This is a sub judice matter and the rules of this House are very clear. I cannot allow (discussion)," he said, and urged the protesting members to return to their seats and called Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) to raise his Zero Hour mention.

However, the protests continued. The Chair's repeated efforts to ensure smooth functioning went in vain, and the proceedings were adjourned within 11 minutes.

According to the agenda for Friday, besides the private members' business, the House was to take up a statutory resolution for the continuance of President's rule in Manipur for another six months and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025

11:52 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | INDIA Bloc MPs Protest In Parliament Premises Over SIR In Bihar

Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties protested in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday, demanding a discussion in both Houses on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The protesting members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a banner which read "the SIR: war on democracy". On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament.

The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday. "The draft electoral rolls of Bihar are being published on Friday, August 1, at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download", Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said in a message to voters.

"Physical as well as digital copies will also be given to all recognised political parties in Bihar in all 38 Districts by all the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) of Bihar."

INDIA Bloc MPs Protest In Parliament Premises Over SIR In Bihar (ANI)

11:12 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till 12 noon as Opposition parties disrupted the proceedings, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he had received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and the US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, among others.

As he informed that all the notices had been declined, the Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision. Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) urged the Chair for a discussion on SIR, but Harivansh did not agree and went ahead with Zero Hour.

Meanwhile, some Opposition party members stood in the aisle and raised slogans. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

11:07 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. As soon as the day's proceedings started, Opposition members wanted to raise various issues, and some of them also trooped into the Well of the House.

Amid sloganeering and display of placards by the protesting members, Speaker Om Birla said the decorum of the House should be maintained and also urged them to go back to their seats. Birla repeatedly asserted that the behaviour of the members was not appropriate and also took the name of senior DMK leader T R Baalu, asking whether it is right to protest.

Efforts should be made to strengthen democracy, and people should be given the opportunity to raise their issues, Birla said as he again urged the protesting members to allow the House to run. The Question Hour was disrupted due to the protests. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes till 2 pm.

11:03 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha commenced at 11 am on Friday

10:53 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition MPs Submit Notices Demanding Discussion on SIR Issue In Parliament

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs have submitted multiple notices demanding a discussion on the Bihar electoral roll revision issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

According to an opposition leader, notices have been given for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of a specific rule to allow for a motion on a particular matter.

The opposition leader said they have pointed out in the notices that the exercise requires people to provide citizenship proof, which is ultra vires of the Constitution.

They have also mentioned that the EC's move may potentially infringe upon the rights of Parliament, as Article 11 empowers Parliament to regulate the right to citizenship by law.

INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a discussion on SIR and have also staged multiple protests inside and outside Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Opposition is also planning to take out a march to the Election Commission of India headquarters next week.

10:49 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | HM Shah To Move Resolution In RS On Extension Of President's Rule In Manipur

Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha. The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

10:42 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Adjournment Motion In LS On Bihar SIR

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election.

Submitted the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore sought an emergency discussion on SIR, describing it as "mass disenfranchisement of 65 lakh voters in Bihar - deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi government using the Election Commission."

Calling the Election Commission a "tool" of the BJP government and "enabler of electoral apartheid," Tagore urged the house to be adjourned and take up the discussion. "Urgently take up discussion on the shocking and deliberate removal of over 65 lakh voters in Bihar by the Election Commission at the behest of the Modi Government, amounting to a direct assault on India's democracy, the Constitution, and the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."

"The Election Commission, which was once an independent guardian of free and fair elections, has today become a tool in the hands of the ruling regime-acting as an enabler of electoral apartheid." He added. The Congress MP alleged that SIR is "state-sponsored voter suppression," targeting the poor, Dalits, OBCs, minorities, migrant workers, and youth in Bihar.
"The official confirmation of 65 lakh voter deletions in a single state, Bihar, is not mere revision. It is state-sponsored voter suppression-targeting the poor, Dalits, OBCs, minorities, migrant workers, and youth. These are not errors; these are acts of political cleansing-executed in the name of "Special Intensive Revision" (SIRs) to selectively erase the democratic voice of the most vulnerable," he said in the motion.

"This is Manuwadi fascism in action-silencing the backwards and empowering the powerful. The intention is clear: to rig the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections and the future Lok Sabha Elections by excluding lakhs of poor voices," he added. Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties will protest in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday at 10.30 am, demanding a discussion in both Houses on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament. The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday.

Both houses of Parliament resumed business at 11 am on Friday. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day following opposition ruckus over the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.The Parliament has a list of important businesses today, which includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, and 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'. According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, the bills will be moved for passage. The House also has private members' business. Minister Prataprao Jadhav will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 137th and 150th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic Covid-19 pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare The Lok Sabha will take up the 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' for further consideration. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage. Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

LIVE FEED

12:05 PM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid vociferous protests by Opposition members over the issue of Special Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The House could not function, and both the Zero Hour and Question Hour were washed out.

The House was earlier adjourned soon after the laying of papers within minutes. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, there was no let-up in the protests, forcing the Chair to adjourn for the day. Some of the Opposition members even entered the Well and raised slogans against the SIR.

The House will meet again on Monday. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in the House on the SIR issue and the withdrawal of the EC's exercise, which has come ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in the Indian IT sector, among others. Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions imparted by the Chair, the same were declined.

The Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision, and several of them raised slogans and stood in the aisle. The Chair allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who urged the Chair to allow discussion on SIR.

Harivansh said since the matter is sub judice, he cannot allow discussion on it. "This is a sub judice matter and the rules of this House are very clear. I cannot allow (discussion)," he said, and urged the protesting members to return to their seats and called Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) to raise his Zero Hour mention.

However, the protests continued. The Chair's repeated efforts to ensure smooth functioning went in vain, and the proceedings were adjourned within 11 minutes.

According to the agenda for Friday, besides the private members' business, the House was to take up a statutory resolution for the continuance of President's rule in Manipur for another six months and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025

11:52 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | INDIA Bloc MPs Protest In Parliament Premises Over SIR In Bihar

Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties protested in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday, demanding a discussion in both Houses on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The protesting members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a banner which read "the SIR: war on democracy". On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament.

The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday. "The draft electoral rolls of Bihar are being published on Friday, August 1, at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download", Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said in a message to voters.

"Physical as well as digital copies will also be given to all recognised political parties in Bihar in all 38 Districts by all the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) of Bihar."

INDIA Bloc MPs Protest In Parliament Premises Over SIR In Bihar (ANI)

11:12 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till 12 noon as Opposition parties disrupted the proceedings, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he had received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and the US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, among others.

As he informed that all the notices had been declined, the Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision. Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) urged the Chair for a discussion on SIR, but Harivansh did not agree and went ahead with Zero Hour.

Meanwhile, some Opposition party members stood in the aisle and raised slogans. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

11:07 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. As soon as the day's proceedings started, Opposition members wanted to raise various issues, and some of them also trooped into the Well of the House.

Amid sloganeering and display of placards by the protesting members, Speaker Om Birla said the decorum of the House should be maintained and also urged them to go back to their seats. Birla repeatedly asserted that the behaviour of the members was not appropriate and also took the name of senior DMK leader T R Baalu, asking whether it is right to protest.

Efforts should be made to strengthen democracy, and people should be given the opportunity to raise their issues, Birla said as he again urged the protesting members to allow the House to run. The Question Hour was disrupted due to the protests. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes till 2 pm.

11:03 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha commenced at 11 am on Friday

10:53 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition MPs Submit Notices Demanding Discussion on SIR Issue In Parliament

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs have submitted multiple notices demanding a discussion on the Bihar electoral roll revision issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

According to an opposition leader, notices have been given for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of a specific rule to allow for a motion on a particular matter.

The opposition leader said they have pointed out in the notices that the exercise requires people to provide citizenship proof, which is ultra vires of the Constitution.

They have also mentioned that the EC's move may potentially infringe upon the rights of Parliament, as Article 11 empowers Parliament to regulate the right to citizenship by law.

INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a discussion on SIR and have also staged multiple protests inside and outside Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Opposition is also planning to take out a march to the Election Commission of India headquarters next week.

10:49 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | HM Shah To Move Resolution In RS On Extension Of President's Rule In Manipur

Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha. The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

10:42 AM, 1 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Adjournment Motion In LS On Bihar SIR

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election.

Submitted the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore sought an emergency discussion on SIR, describing it as "mass disenfranchisement of 65 lakh voters in Bihar - deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi government using the Election Commission."

Calling the Election Commission a "tool" of the BJP government and "enabler of electoral apartheid," Tagore urged the house to be adjourned and take up the discussion. "Urgently take up discussion on the shocking and deliberate removal of over 65 lakh voters in Bihar by the Election Commission at the behest of the Modi Government, amounting to a direct assault on India's democracy, the Constitution, and the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."

"The Election Commission, which was once an independent guardian of free and fair elections, has today become a tool in the hands of the ruling regime-acting as an enabler of electoral apartheid." He added. The Congress MP alleged that SIR is "state-sponsored voter suppression," targeting the poor, Dalits, OBCs, minorities, migrant workers, and youth in Bihar.
"The official confirmation of 65 lakh voter deletions in a single state, Bihar, is not mere revision. It is state-sponsored voter suppression-targeting the poor, Dalits, OBCs, minorities, migrant workers, and youth. These are not errors; these are acts of political cleansing-executed in the name of "Special Intensive Revision" (SIRs) to selectively erase the democratic voice of the most vulnerable," he said in the motion.

"This is Manuwadi fascism in action-silencing the backwards and empowering the powerful. The intention is clear: to rig the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections and the future Lok Sabha Elections by excluding lakhs of poor voices," he added. Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties will protest in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday at 10.30 am, demanding a discussion in both Houses on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament. The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday.

Last Updated : August 1, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT LIVEPARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSIONLOK SABHARAJYA SABHAPARLIAMENT LIVE UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.