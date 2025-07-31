Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Piyush Goel Likely To Give Statement On US Tariff In Parliament Today

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm soon after it covened for session amid oppostion uproar
Published : July 31, 2025 at 10:40 AM IST|
Updated : July 31, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
Both houses of the Parliament will commence business at 11 am on Thursday, on the eleventh day of the monsoon session.
The Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage in the Upper House.
According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, the Lower House is expected to discuss the Readjustment of Representation of STs in Assembly Constituencies of The State of Goa Bill, 2024 and The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 today. The debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor ended contentiously in Parliament on Wednesday, as the Opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha. They protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he 'insulted' the House by not responding to the discussion, even though he was present in the Parliament complex. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha approved the extension of President's Rule in Manipur for another six months, with the matter scheduled for consideration in the Rajya Sabha today.
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm soon after it covened for session amid oppostion uproar
