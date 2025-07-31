Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Piyush Goel Likely To Give Statement On US Tariff In Parliament Today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | 'What Kind of Friendship Is This?,' Akhilesh Yadav On Trump Tariff

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on US President Donald Trump announcing 25 per cent tariff on India, says, "What kind of study was going on since last 11 years? The government has been describing the US as a friend for the last 11 years... what kind of friendship is this? This is the beginning of 'bure din'. The youth of the country want employment. What will happen to our country if such kind of tariff is imposed?"