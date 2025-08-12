Parliament LIVE | LS Speaker Constitutes Committee To Probe Justice Verma Case

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced a 3-member panel to probe allegations against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. He said, "The members of the Committee include Justice Arvind Kumar, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Maninder Mohan Srivastava, Chief Justice Madras High Court, and BV Acharya, Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court. The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the inquiry committee."
Published : August 12, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Both houses of parliament commenced session at 11 am on Tuesday. According to the list of business, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to begin with ministers laying various official papers, including departmental reports. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, are scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. In Rajya Sabha, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, targeting improved sports governance and anti-doping regulations.Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21. There have been repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then on the SIR in Bihar. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.
On the seventeenth day of the Monsoon Session, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'.
Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding onions during the protest. On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against alleged irregularities in Bihar.
#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders continue to protest over the alleged voter fraud and SIR issues. MPs were seen wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission's voter list. pic.twitter.com/LVhS3I5CZJ— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025
Sports Bill Will Result In Extreme Centralisation Of Sports Administration: Congress
The Congress on Tuesday slammed the government for "bulldozing" the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 through the Lok Sabha and claimed that the legislation will result in the "extreme centralisation" of sports administration.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will get the most favoured treatment, not subject to any laws of the land like the RTI.
"The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, was bulldozed through the Lok Sabha yesterday and will perhaps be subject to the same treatment in the Rajya Sabha today," he said on X.
Yesterday, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports Digvijaya Singh had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting that the Bill be referred to the Committee for deeper examination and wider consultations.
"That is what such Committees are for. However, the Modi government -- as has happened so very frequently in the past -- ignored this perfectly legitimate request," Ramesh said. "The Bill will result in the extreme centralisation of sports administration. And, of course, the BCCI will get the most favoured treatment, not subject to any laws of the land like the RTI," he said.
The long-awaited National Sports Governance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha here on Monday with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya describing it as the "single biggest reform in Indian sports since independence", amid opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill was also passed in the Lok Sabha. Amid the din, the bills were passed by a voice vote.
The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 was bulldozed through the Lok Sabha yesterday and will perhaps be subject to the same treatment in the Rajya Sabha today.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 12, 2025
Yesterday, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports… pic.twitter.com/DLjbQpt73L
Parliament LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of its assembly, as Opposition MPs insisted on a discussion be taken up on the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has rejected all 21 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.
Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects but none of them contained a motion drawn in a proper manner.
As many as 11 notices sought discussion on a matter which is sub judice, he said.
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed against SIR.
Tiruchi Siva of DMK cited the rule book to say that the ruling of the Chair is supreme and urged him to take up discussion on subjects listed in the Rule 267 notice.
Even before he could finish, Harivansh cut him, saying he had not admitted any of the notices as they were not in accordance with the rules.
Derek O'Brien of TMC objected to listing for discussion and passage of two important taxation legislations -- Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill - in the supplementary list of business for the day, which was circulated just before start of the House proceedings.
Describing the bills as "very crucial," he said the government was making a "mockery of parliament" in the manner in which legislations containing more than 500 clauses were listed.
He then went on to state that the Leader of the Opposition and other leaders of opposition parties are all in agreement that the issue of SIR can be discussed through a motion drafted in whatever language the government wants.
Harivansh cut him short and called for listed Zero Hour mentions.
As Opposition MPs rose on their seats and pressed with their demand for a discussion, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
#monsoonsession2025 #RajyaSabha adjourned till 2 PM.@harivansh1956 pic.twitter.com/bjztRS4UhQ— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 12, 2025
Parliament LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests over Bihar electoral roll issue.
Both houses of parliament commenced session at 11 am on Tuesday.
