Parliament LIVE | Flurry Of Bills To Be Tabled In LS On Penultimate Day Of Monsoon Session Today

Parliament Live Updates
Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will commence at 11 am on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three bills in Lok Sabha today, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Shah will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.The Union Home Minister will further move to refer these Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges. A bill to promote and regulate the online gaming sector, including e-sports, educational games and social gaming and to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector, is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

10:42 AM, 20 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament LIVE | Bill To Promote And Regulate Online Gaming Sector Likely To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha Today

A bill to promote and regulate the online gaming sector, including e-sports, educational games and social gaming and to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector, is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The bill is listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Wednesday.

It seeks to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games through any computer resource, mobile device or the internet, particularly where such activities operate across State borders or from foreign jurisdiction.

The bill seeks to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games.
It seeks to ensure responsible use of digital technologies and to maintain public order and protect public health. The bill seeks to safeguard the integrity of financial systems and the security and sovereignty of the State and establish a uniform, national-level legal framework in the public interest.

Vaishnaw had told Parliament earlier this year that policies of the Central Government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet for its users.
To help achieve this aim, the Central Government has taken suitable steps to regulate financial transactions and user data protection for digital platforms, including online gaming platforms, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw said to bring certainty in the levy of income tax in the online gaming sector, the Government vide Finance Act, 2023, has introduced income tax at the rate of thirty per cent on the net winnings in the online games with effect from assessment year 2024-25.

In addition, the Government has introduced GST at the rate of 28% in online gaming from October 1, 2023. The supplier of online money gaming shall obtain a single registration under the Simplified Registration Scheme referred to in the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 ("IGST Act"). The suppliers of offshore online money gaming are also being regulated under the IGST Act, he said.

10:34 AM, 20 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Govt To Bring Bills For Removal Of PM, CMs And Union Ministers Held On Serious Criminal Charges

The government is planning to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

If any one of them is arrested and detained in custody for consecutive 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

These bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer these three bills to a joint committee of Parliament.

Interestingly, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji had not resigned from their posts ever after their arrests on different charges.

"A minister, who for any period of 30 consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister to be tendered by the thirty-first day, after being taken in such custody," one of the bill says. Read more...

