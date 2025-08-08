Essay Contest 2025

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Logjam Over SIR Continues; RS, LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE
: Opposition MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

Updated : August 8, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 am on Friday. Both houses were adjourned till 12 noon, following protests by members of opposition parties demanding discussion on the electoral roll revision in Bihar.

According to the Lok Sabha's list of business, The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 will be introduced in the lower house. A number of private members’ bills are also scheduled for further consideration and passing, ranging from establishing commissions and financial schemes to amendments in core laws. Rajya Sabha will commence with the laying of papers on the table by ministers from the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Textiles. Parliamentary Standing Committees will present reports on Education, Industry, Personnel and Law, Science and Technology, and Welfare of Other Backwards Classes. The Upper House is also expected to take up the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025.Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21. There have been repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then on the SIR in Bihar. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

LIVE FEED

11:27 AM, 8 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon

The proceedings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon following protests by members of opposition parties demanding discussion on the electoral roll revision in Bihar.

11:05 AM, 8 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 am on Friday.

10:47 AM, 8 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Oppn MPs Protest Outside Parl

INDIA bloc MPs protested in Parliament premises against the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar

