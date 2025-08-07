Parliament LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon, Rajya Sabha Till 2 PM Amid Oppn Showdown On SIR

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | MP Hibi Eden Seeks Discussion On Additional 25% Tariffs By US

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total tariff to 50 per cent.

In his notice to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP stated, "The imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total to 50 per cent. This action, citing India's continued purchase and resale of Russian oil, has been rightly termed unfair and politically motivated."

The Congress MP also expressed concern over the impact of the decision on Indian marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which contributed significantly to India's seafood exports.

"This 'Trump tax' threatens to break the spine of India's marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which earned USD 4.88 billion in 2024-25-66 per cent of total seafood exports. The new US tariffs on Indian shrimp exports, coupled with Ecuador's and Guatemala's lower tariffs and geographical proximity to the US, are significantly impacting India's competitiveness in this vital sector," the notice read.

Calling for immediate intervention in the matter, Eden urged the government to launch an Export Promotion Mission and provide targeted support to exporters.

"Immediate intervention is essential: the government must launch an Export Promotion Mission, offer special financial packages to affected exporters, and ensure strong support from Indian banks to help firms withstand this economic shock. Additionally, timely resolution is needed for shipments already in transit, now caught in uncertainty," Eden wrote.

Eden said the issue requires urgent attention in the national interest. "This matter demands the urgent attention of the House in the national interest," the notice further read.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.