Parliament LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon, Rajya Sabha Till 2 PM Amid Oppn Showdown On SIR

Parliament Live
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, JP Nadda and other MPs in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST

Updated : August 7, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST

Both houses of parliament convened for business at 11 am on Thursday. The legislative business for Lok Sabha will include the introduction of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The lower house will also consider The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Indian Ports Bill, 2025. According to the list of business, the Rajya Sabha will consider and pass The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, which aims to consolidate laws governing coastal shipping and promote domestic participation for national security and commercial interests. Both houses were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid opposition ruckus demanding debate on electoral roll revisions in Bihar. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21. There have been repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then on the SIR in Bihar. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

LIVE FEED

11:17 AM, 7 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm amid opposition uproar over electoral roll revision in Bihar

11:10 AM, 7 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by the opposition members.

11:05 AM, 7 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha commenced at 11 am on Thursday.

10:53 AM, 7 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | MP Hibi Eden Seeks Discussion On Additional 25% Tariffs By US

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total tariff to 50 per cent.

In his notice to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP stated, "The imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total to 50 per cent. This action, citing India's continued purchase and resale of Russian oil, has been rightly termed unfair and politically motivated."

The Congress MP also expressed concern over the impact of the decision on Indian marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which contributed significantly to India's seafood exports.
"This 'Trump tax' threatens to break the spine of India's marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which earned USD 4.88 billion in 2024-25-66 per cent of total seafood exports. The new US tariffs on Indian shrimp exports, coupled with Ecuador's and Guatemala's lower tariffs and geographical proximity to the US, are significantly impacting India's competitiveness in this vital sector," the notice read.

Calling for immediate intervention in the matter, Eden urged the government to launch an Export Promotion Mission and provide targeted support to exporters.
"Immediate intervention is essential: the government must launch an Export Promotion Mission, offer special financial packages to affected exporters, and ensure strong support from Indian banks to help firms withstand this economic shock. Additionally, timely resolution is needed for shipments already in transit, now caught in uncertainty," Eden wrote.
Eden said the issue requires urgent attention in the national interest. "This matter demands the urgent attention of the House in the national interest," the notice further read.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

