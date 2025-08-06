ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament LIVE | Deadlock Over Debate On Bihar SIR Continues; LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon, RS Till 2 PM

Standing Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

Updated : August 6, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 am on Wednesday. According to the Lok Sabha's list of business, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, aimed at consolidating and amending merchant shipping law, will be moved by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal for consideration and passage. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure for the State of Manipur for 2025-26.The list of business for Rajya Sabha states that an obituary reference will be made to the passing of former member Satya Pal Malik. The House will consider and possibly pass the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 and the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, both of which were moved by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21. There have been repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then on the SIR in Bihar. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

LIVE FEED

11:14 AM, 6 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | INDIA Bloc MPs Protest In Parliament Against Bihar Voter Roll Revision

On the 13th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, several Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.
The protesting members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a banner which read "The SIR: Demand discussion not deletion!".

While speaking to ANI, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Have they become so weak? They are neither able to run the Parliament nor respond to Trump...We are only asking for a discussion. It is easy for them to resolve this..." Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also hold a protest in the Parliament premises with placards in their hands that read "Stop Insulting Bengal"
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion on serious concerns related to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Additionally, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on alleged large-scale deletions and irregularities in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

11:11 AM, 6 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjouned Till 2 PM

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus over SIR

11:06 AM, 6 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following uproar by Opposition MPs, two minutes after the House convened for business for the day

11:03 AM, 6 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha commenced at 11 am on Wednesday.

10:55 AM, 6 Aug 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition's Demand For Discussion On Votebandi Non-Negotiable: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the "votebandi" by the Election Commission is "non-negotiable" in both Houses of Parliament.

There has been a logjam in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which the Opposition has alleged is being done to cut votes ahead of the state election.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the Chair in the Rajya Sabha is a continuing entity despite the comings and goings, scheduled and unscheduled.

"Yesterday, the Deputy Chairman gave a ruling that because the Lok Sabha Speaker had said so on December 14, 1988, any matter concerning the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament. But on July 21, 2023, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a Modi appointee, had categorically ruled that 'the Rajya Sabha is entitled to discuss anything under the planet with only one restriction'," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"He had gone on to say that the 'only one restriction' related to the conduct of any judge except on a motion related to his removal. The then-Chairman had added that the concept of sub-judice was totally misconceived," the Congress leader pointed out.

He said the Opposition is constantly reminded that Parliament runs on rulings and conventions.

"Why is the Rajya Sabha Chairman's ruling of July 21, 2023, being so wilfully ignored?" Ramesh said.

"The Opposition's demand for a discussion on the votebandi and votechori – being orchestrated by G2 through the Election Commission in Bihar & to be followed in West Bengal, Assam, and other states — is non-negotiable in both Houses of Parliament," he said.

The Opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

