Parliament LIVE | Deadlock Over Debate On Bihar SIR Continues; LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon, RS Till 2 PM

On the 13th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, several Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.
The protesting members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a banner which read "The SIR: Demand discussion not deletion!".
While speaking to ANI, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Have they become so weak? They are neither able to run the Parliament nor respond to Trump...We are only asking for a discussion. It is easy for them to resolve this..." Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also hold a protest in the Parliament premises with placards in their hands that read "Stop Insulting Bengal"
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion on serious concerns related to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Additionally, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on alleged large-scale deletions and irregularities in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.