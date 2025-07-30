On the arrest of two Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh on charges of trafficking and religious conversion, Congress MP Priyanka Vadra said, "Some nuns were ill-treated, accused of things they didn't do. They were manhandled and taken away by the police in Chhattisgarh. We are protesting against such an attack on minorities... We demand an end to such atrocities against minorities. Ladies should not be manhandled. You cannot accuse anyone of things they are not doing... We can't take action against this, but we can push and pressurise the government as much as we can..."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Debate On Operation Sindoor To Continue In RS Today
Published : July 30, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST|
Updated : July 30, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will resume on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
This comes after proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday following an intense and high-stakes debate over the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, a military retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The discussion on Operation Sindoor is expected to continue in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s discussion saw fiery exchanges and strong political rhetoric from both the ruling and opposition benches.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, praised the Armed Forces for their swift action under Operation Sindoor. “This is the new normal,” the Prime Minister said, referring to India’s hardened stance against cross-border terrorism. He emphasised that global powers were not involved in shaping India’s response, asserting, “Told US Vice President that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons.”He further stated that no world leader had asked India to halt the operation, signalling a firm, independent stance on national security.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the Centre of lacking the “political will” to give full operational freedom to the Armed Forces. “The aircraft were lost because of constraints given by the political leadership to not attack the military and air defence infrastructure of Pakistan,” he said, claiming that New Delhi had pre-informed Pakistan that its military infrastructure would not be targeted during the strikes.Priyanka Gandhi also participated in the debate in the Lower House, echoing concerns about strategic limitations. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram addressed the issue, adding further depth to the ongoing discourse.With both Houses set to reconvene today, the political temperature remains high, and further discussions on national security and strategic decision-making are expected to dominate the agenda.
'End Atrocities Against Minorities,' Priyanka Gandhi On Arrest Of Kerala Nuns In Chhattisgarh
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS Adjourned Till Noon
The proceedings of the Upper House was adjourned till 12 pm following protests by the members of the opposition parties over the electoral roll revision in Bihar
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Question Hour Underway In Lok Sabha
Question hour is underway in Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS, LS Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of Rajya Sabh and Lok Sabha commenced at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rahul Gandhi's "blood of Pahalgam victims" remarks expunged
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech during the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Lok Sabha were expunged from the record after he criticised the government for trying to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image.
Gandhi held PM Modi responsible for the Pahalgam attack, saying he had "blood of Pahalgam victims" on his hands. He also questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged Modi to publicly call US President Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to protect the image of the Prime Minister. "His (PM's hands are stained with the blood of those killed in Pahalgam.
He used the Air Force to safeguard his public image," Gandhi claimed. Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha allows, at the Speaker's discretion, for expunging any words or statements considered to be unparliamentary or unprofessional during a debate or discussion. Gandhi launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating diplomatic norms by inviting Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch.
Gandhi alleged that Munir, who he claimed is the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, was being entertained by Trump while India's Prime Minister chose to remain absent. "The man behind Pahalgam is having lunch with Trump and our Prime Minister is nowhere to be seen," he remarked. The LS Leader of Opposition had participated in the discussion which, went on for two days, on July 29 (Tuesday), where he criticised the handling of Operation Sindoor, claiming that National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Centre did not have the "political will" to fight and only wanted to protect the image of PM Modi.
"You told the Pakistanis exactly what you would do. You told them we would not hit military targets, you told them we do not want escalation... It means you have directly told Pakistan that you do not have the political will to fight. This is said by the Defence Minister. It means the government of India informed the Pakistani government that we have no political will, we don't want to fight.
Surrender, immediate surrender in 30 minutes," the Congress MP said. He also attacked PM Modi for his 'silence' on US President Donald Trump's claims of having brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, challenging him to publicly denounce the US president's claim in Parliament. "Donald Trump has said 29 times that he brokered a ceasefire. If he is lying, then the PM should say this in the House that Trump is lying. If he has the courage of Indira Gandhi, let him say here that Donald Trump is a liar. And we didn't lose any planes. If he has even 50 per cent courage of Indira Gandhi."
