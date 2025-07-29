ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Op Sindoor Debate: PM Modi, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Among Key Speakers Today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday (Sansad TV)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST

Updated : July 29, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST

1 Min Read

The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament commenced at 11 am on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar. Question Hour is underway in Lok Sabha.

A comprehensive discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' is scheduled to begin in the Rajya Sabha today. Key ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are expected to participate in the debate, which aims to highlight the strategic and diplomatic dimensions of India's recent counter-terror operation. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day. The lower house held a discussion on Operation Sindoor months after its initiation, amid the opposition's demand for the same. The discussion concluded around 1:00 in the morning, with the opposition and ruling party leaders at loggerheads with each other. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the opening remarks of the discussion on Monday and issued a stern warning to Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the lower house later this evening. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi are also expected to participate in the debate today. Home Minister Amit Shah will address the house at noon.

LIVE FEED

11:30 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Question Hour Underway In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed the smooth functioning of the Question Hour for the first time since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 21. The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Opposition's demand for a debate on electoral roll revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.

While the debate on Operation Sindoor commenced in the House on Monday, the Opposition disrupted the first half of the day, demanding an assurance from the government that a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar will be held after that.

Tuesday was the first time in six days that the House could take up the Question Hour without disruptions. Speaker Om Birla has been insisting that members should participate in the Question Hour as issues related to key ministries are taken up and the government is held accountable.

11:22 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday due to Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices to discuss various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After laying out the listed papers and reports during the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 24 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues, including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices, saying the notices do not conform to the previous directives of the Chair. The Opposition members protested the decision. Some were raising slogans, 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop stealing votes).

The Chair urged the protesting members to let the House function so that MPs could raise their issues during the Zero Hour. As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

11:00 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS, RS Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha begin.

10:50 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition Parties Protest Against Bihar SIR Outside Parliament

The Opposition held a protest outside the Parliament against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) issue in Bihar.

10:31 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Manish Tewari, Tharoor Not Among Congress Speakers In Op Sindoor Discussion

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during the debate after Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

ANI reported quoting sources that while Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.

10:19 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS To Commence Discussion On Op Sindoor Today

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday is set to begin its discussion on Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day.

The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament commenced at 11 am on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar. Question Hour is underway in Lok Sabha.

A comprehensive discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' is scheduled to begin in the Rajya Sabha today. Key ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are expected to participate in the debate, which aims to highlight the strategic and diplomatic dimensions of India's recent counter-terror operation. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day. The lower house held a discussion on Operation Sindoor months after its initiation, amid the opposition's demand for the same. The discussion concluded around 1:00 in the morning, with the opposition and ruling party leaders at loggerheads with each other. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the opening remarks of the discussion on Monday and issued a stern warning to Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the lower house later this evening. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi are also expected to participate in the debate today. Home Minister Amit Shah will address the house at noon.

LIVE FEED

11:30 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Question Hour Underway In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed the smooth functioning of the Question Hour for the first time since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 21. The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Opposition's demand for a debate on electoral roll revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.

While the debate on Operation Sindoor commenced in the House on Monday, the Opposition disrupted the first half of the day, demanding an assurance from the government that a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar will be held after that.

Tuesday was the first time in six days that the House could take up the Question Hour without disruptions. Speaker Om Birla has been insisting that members should participate in the Question Hour as issues related to key ministries are taken up and the government is held accountable.

11:22 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday due to Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices to discuss various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After laying out the listed papers and reports during the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 24 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues, including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices, saying the notices do not conform to the previous directives of the Chair. The Opposition members protested the decision. Some were raising slogans, 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop stealing votes).

The Chair urged the protesting members to let the House function so that MPs could raise their issues during the Zero Hour. As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

11:00 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | LS, RS Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha begin.

10:50 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Opposition Parties Protest Against Bihar SIR Outside Parliament

The Opposition held a protest outside the Parliament against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) issue in Bihar.

10:31 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Manish Tewari, Tharoor Not Among Congress Speakers In Op Sindoor Discussion

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during the debate after Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

ANI reported quoting sources that while Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.

10:19 AM, 29 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | RS To Commence Discussion On Op Sindoor Today

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday is set to begin its discussion on Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day.

Last Updated : July 29, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORPARLIAMENT LIVE UPDATESLOK SABHAPM MODI ON OPERATION SINDOORPARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.