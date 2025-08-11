Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 PM today after Opposition MPs staged protest over various issues.
Parliament LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Ruckus By Oppn MPs
Published : August 11, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST
Proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 AM on Monday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to introduce revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha today. The updated Income Tax Bill 2025 incorporates 285 suggestions from the Parliamentary Select Committee. The new legislation aims to simplify tax processes and address previous shortcomings, potentially reshaping the income tax landscape in the country. Three more bills are also scheduled for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. These include the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in sports administration; National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025, which seeks to strengthen anti-doping measures; and the Indian Ports Bill 2025, which focuses on modernising and regulating port infrastructure. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will likely take up the Readjustment of Representation of STs in Assembly Constituencies Bill.
LS, RS Adjourned Amid Ruckus By Oppn MPs
FM Sitharaman To Table Revised Income Tax Bill 2025 Today
In the Lok Sabha today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce revised Income Tax Bill 2025, which incorporates 285 suggestions from the Parliamentary Select Committee.
Proceedings Begin In Upper House
Proceedings began in the Rajya Sabha which is likely to take up Readjustment of Representation of STs in Assembly Constituencies Bill today.
