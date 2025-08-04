ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live: Amid Deadlock Over SIR, Govt Looks To Push Legislative Agenda In Both Houses Today

File photo of Lok Sabha proceedings
File photo of Lok Sabha proceedings (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 9:13 AM IST

1 Min Read

Amid a deadlock in Parliament between the opposition and the government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, the Centre is likely to push its legislative agenda today, including the passage of a crucial sports bill. The National Sports Governance Bill, which envisages greater transparency in the functioning of sports bodies, is up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today.

The Rajya Sabha has listed for passage on Monday a resolution from Home Minister Amit Shah on the extension of the President's rule in Manipur by another six months with effect from August 13.

Except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in both the Houses, parliamentary proceedings have been all but a washout since the Monsoon session began on July 21, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has ignited vociferous protests from opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc, which has in previous sessions often spoken in different voices, has joined ranks over the issue, alleging the Election Commission's exercise is aimed at removing voters sympathetic to its agenda and boosting the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The EC has said it will roll out the exercise nationally to "protect" the integrity of electoral rolls to ensure that only eligible voters are allowed to cast votes. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the EC of "vote chori" (stealing votes) and has been fiercely critical of the poll body.

The EC had, in a statement on Saturday, rejected Gandhi's allegations as "baseless", "unsubstantiated" and "misleading".With the government paying little heed to the demand for a discussion on SIR in Parliament, the Opposition has been unsparing in its protest in Parliament, forcing repeated adjournments. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has maintained that it is for the Chair of the two Houses to decide on the Opposition's demand per the rules.

LIVE FEED

9:07 AM, 4 Aug 2025 (IST)

Mamata To Brief Party MPs Today On TMC's Floor Strategy In Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, will hold a virtual meeting with the party MPs today to finalise the floor strategy for the ongoing monsoon session of the House.

"The virtual meeting will start at 4.30 p.m. on Monday and will continue for about an hour. In the meeting the Chief Minister is expected to give directions to the party MPs on how to use the floor of the House to highlight various issues against the Union Government especially the proposed Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission of India and the issue of harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states," IANS quoting a TMC Lok Sabha member, who refused to be named.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided that the party's general secretary and the Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee will be representing Trinamool Congress at the crucial meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc at New Delhi on August 7, where the strategy will be finalised for the protest demonstration in front of ECI office by all the opposition parties at the national capital against the special intensive revision on August 8.

Trinamool Congress sources said that in the crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc, Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to develop a consensus among all the opposition parties on the issue of "harassment" of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. Another issue that might come up for discussion at the INDIA bloc at New Delhi on August 7 will be the elections for the post of the country's Vice President.

Amid a deadlock in Parliament between the opposition and the government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, the Centre is likely to push its legislative agenda today, including the passage of a crucial sports bill. The National Sports Governance Bill, which envisages greater transparency in the functioning of sports bodies, is up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today.

The Rajya Sabha has listed for passage on Monday a resolution from Home Minister Amit Shah on the extension of the President's rule in Manipur by another six months with effect from August 13.

Except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in both the Houses, parliamentary proceedings have been all but a washout since the Monsoon session began on July 21, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has ignited vociferous protests from opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc, which has in previous sessions often spoken in different voices, has joined ranks over the issue, alleging the Election Commission's exercise is aimed at removing voters sympathetic to its agenda and boosting the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The EC has said it will roll out the exercise nationally to "protect" the integrity of electoral rolls to ensure that only eligible voters are allowed to cast votes. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the EC of "vote chori" (stealing votes) and has been fiercely critical of the poll body.

The EC had, in a statement on Saturday, rejected Gandhi's allegations as "baseless", "unsubstantiated" and "misleading".With the government paying little heed to the demand for a discussion on SIR in Parliament, the Opposition has been unsparing in its protest in Parliament, forcing repeated adjournments. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has maintained that it is for the Chair of the two Houses to decide on the Opposition's demand per the rules.

LIVE FEED

9:07 AM, 4 Aug 2025 (IST)

Mamata To Brief Party MPs Today On TMC's Floor Strategy In Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, will hold a virtual meeting with the party MPs today to finalise the floor strategy for the ongoing monsoon session of the House.

"The virtual meeting will start at 4.30 p.m. on Monday and will continue for about an hour. In the meeting the Chief Minister is expected to give directions to the party MPs on how to use the floor of the House to highlight various issues against the Union Government especially the proposed Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission of India and the issue of harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states," IANS quoting a TMC Lok Sabha member, who refused to be named.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided that the party's general secretary and the Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee will be representing Trinamool Congress at the crucial meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc at New Delhi on August 7, where the strategy will be finalised for the protest demonstration in front of ECI office by all the opposition parties at the national capital against the special intensive revision on August 8.

Trinamool Congress sources said that in the crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc, Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to develop a consensus among all the opposition parties on the issue of "harassment" of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. Another issue that might come up for discussion at the INDIA bloc at New Delhi on August 7 will be the elections for the post of the country's Vice President.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENTLOK SABHARAJYA SABHABIHAR SIRCONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.