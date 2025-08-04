Parliament Live: Amid Deadlock Over SIR, Govt Looks To Push Legislative Agenda In Both Houses Today

Mamata To Brief Party MPs Today On TMC's Floor Strategy In Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, will hold a virtual meeting with the party MPs today to finalise the floor strategy for the ongoing monsoon session of the House.

"The virtual meeting will start at 4.30 p.m. on Monday and will continue for about an hour. In the meeting the Chief Minister is expected to give directions to the party MPs on how to use the floor of the House to highlight various issues against the Union Government especially the proposed Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission of India and the issue of harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states," IANS quoting a TMC Lok Sabha member, who refused to be named.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided that the party's general secretary and the Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee will be representing Trinamool Congress at the crucial meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc at New Delhi on August 7, where the strategy will be finalised for the protest demonstration in front of ECI office by all the opposition parties at the national capital against the special intensive revision on August 8.

Trinamool Congress sources said that in the crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc, Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to develop a consensus among all the opposition parties on the issue of "harassment" of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. Another issue that might come up for discussion at the INDIA bloc at New Delhi on August 7 will be the elections for the post of the country's Vice President.