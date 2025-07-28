Parliament Live: Stage Set For Fiery Debate On Pahalgam Attack & Operation Sindoor Today

Parliament Operation Sindoor Debate | Congress Should Not Speak Pakistan's Language Today: Rijiju

On discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said opposition, especially Congress, should not speak "Pakistan's language" in the Parliament today.

It was the wish of the people of India that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack... I request the Opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful... We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces. The Congress and the Opposition should not speak anything that could harm the national interests... Whatever they speak against India is used by the Pakistanis and India's enemies outside," Rijiju said.