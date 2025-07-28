ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live: Stage Set For Fiery Debate On Pahalgam Attack & Operation Sindoor Today

Parliament is set for a high-stakes debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack today (July 28) after what has been a turbulent first week of the Monsoon Session marred by repeated disruptions.

According to Monday's listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, the House will have a "special discussion on India's strong, succesful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

The proceedings are expected to be a defining moment of the Monsoon Session, focusing on matters of national security and foreign policy. In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the debate on Operation Sindoor, a critical military and diplomatic initiative launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The discussion is scheduled to continue for 16 hours, reflecting the gravity of the issues at hand. Joining him will be Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who will present the government’s stand on both the Pahalgam attack and the broader implications of Operation Sindoor.

Prominent BJP MPs including Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey will also contribute to the debate. On the Opposition side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to spearhead the response, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other leaders.

The Congress party has issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present for the next three days, underlining the importance it attaches to the debate. The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note, with the Opposition stalling proceedings over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other contentious issues. However, earlier on July 25, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Opposition had agreed to initiate discussions on national security matters starting Monday in the Lok Sabha and continuing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

LIVE FEED

10:28 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Operation Sindoor Debate | Congress Should Not Speak Pakistan's Language Today: Rijiju

On discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said opposition, especially Congress, should not speak "Pakistan's language" in the Parliament today.

It was the wish of the people of India that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack... I request the Opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful... We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces. The Congress and the Opposition should not speak anything that could harm the national interests... Whatever they speak against India is used by the Pakistanis and India's enemies outside," Rijiju said.

10:26 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Priyanka Chaturvedi On Chidambaram's 'No Proof Pahalgam Terrorists Came From Pakistan' Remark

On P Chidambaram saying "No proof Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "He has been a former Home Minister and has worked in a lot of ministries. In the history of the last 70 years between India and Pakistan, we have had wars with them and faced their terror activities... First, the TRF took the responsibility (of Pahalgam), then it retracted. Pakistan speaks at the UN for the TRF... We need no proof; we have faced it. It is all done by Pakistan, which could neither progress itself nor does it want anyone else to do so..."

10:23 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Operation Sindoor Debate | Govt Will Have To Tell The Truth Today: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

On Operation Sindoor discussion in Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "We will give a list of our speakers in the Speaker's Office. Today, the government will have to tell the truth." On P Chidambaram saying, "No proof Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan," he says, "He will be able to give more information on this." "Congress MPs have signed the petition brought in the Lok Sabha.

In the context of the petition against Justice Varma, Gogoi said a number of questions have been raised regarding the resignation by former vice-president. "We needed to deliberate on the government's stand on this."

10:12 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

NDA MPs Protest Against Islamic Cleric For Indecent Remarks On Dimple Yadav

NDA MPs held a protest outside the Parliament against All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi's alleged derogatory remark against Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav during a television debate.

Rashidi has been booked for allegedly making objectionable, inflammatory, and misogynistic remarks against Dimple Yadav. The remarks were made during his appearance on a television channel. The complaint was filed on Saturday by SP leader Pravesh Yadav, a resident of Vikalp Khand in Gomtinagar, police said late on Sunday.

In his written complaint, Yadav accused the cleric of delivering derogatory and indecent comments on media forums that not only harmed the personal dignity of a woman but also had the potential to incite religious and communal disharmony in society. On July 22, Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and other SP leaders held a meeting at a mosque near the Parliament.

10:07 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

'Where Did The Pahalgam Terrorists Go?': Akhilesh Yadav Questions Govt

Over discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha today, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says," Firstly, one has to accept that there are two separate issues. Firstly, we congratulate the Armed Forces for their bravery and valour during Operation Sindoor. If they had got a chance, they might have even taken PoK. Before the Pahalgam attack, there was another incident that the public has not yet been informed about. The question is - why are terrorist incidents happening again and again under the BJP government? Where did the Pahalgam terrorists go? The government should answer where these terrorists went?...

On P Chidambaram saying, "No proof Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan," he says, "Congress was in power in Delhi in the past; they might have some sources. of information"

9:57 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Rajnath Singh To Address Lok Sabha At Noon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha at around noon today as the house is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources told ETV Bharat two top ministers are expected to speak with Defence Minister likely to open the debate. "PM Narendra Modi may also intervene. A resolution on Operation Sindoor is expected to be tabled," sources said.

Apart from Rajnath, Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar are also likely to speak. From Congress' end, Gaurav Gogoi is expected to start. Lok Sabha List of Business for Monday states, "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Even since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjourments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues of public importance, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

9:40 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Govt Agreeing To Debate Operation Sindoor Is Rahul Gandhi's Victory: Congress

The Congress says the government agreeing to a special debate over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha today (July 28) was like a victory for Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who had consistently made the demand since the ghastly incident took place on April 22.

“This is going to be a special debate. It is certainly a victory of the LoP Rahul Gandhi who had been consistently flagging the issue. Initially, he demanded a special session of parliament to discuss the terror attack but the government did not agree. Finally, the government has agreed to our demand. Even the INDIA bloc parties wanted this debate to take place,” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat. Read More...

9:39 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Bihar SIR Another Bone Of Contention

Another bone of contention that persists between the government and the Opposition is the latter's demand for a discussion in Parliament over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

A united opposition stalled Parliament in the first week primarily over this issue as it has claimed that the exercise is aimed at helping the BJP-led alliance in the poll-bound state, amid the EC's assertion that it is solely focused on ensuring that only eligible people cast their votes.

Rijiju has said that every issue cannot be taken up for discussion in Parliament at once, and the government will take a call on the demand for debate on the SIR later in line with the rules.

9:37 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Why Is Opposition Cornering Govt On Operation Sindoor?

Opposition parties have framed their public criticism of the government around alleged intelligence lapses behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians killed, and US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the government's foreign policy, claiming India did not receive international support on Operation Sindoor and has cited Trump's frequent mediation claims to target the ruling alliance. The government has rejected Trump's claims.

Modi, on his part, has lauded Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, for meeting 100 per cent of its objectives and proving the mettle of India's indigenous defence weapons and platforms.

The BJP and its allies have highlighted the "new normal" Modi has drawn in fighting terrorism with his muscular response, including striking at terrorist sanctuaries deep inside Pakistan and putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Agreement.

Both countries were engaged in a four-day conflict in May as Pakistan retaliated after India hit facilities housing terrorists with precise strikes. India has asserted that several air bases of the neighbouring country suffered serious damage, and that the two sides agreed to stop military actions after Pakistan reached out to it. Modi said India has drawn a "new normal" in its response to Pakistan-linked terrorism, and it will not differentiate between terrorists and their sponsors.

9:32 AM, 28 Jul 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: NDA Expected To Field Its Members From Delegations Who Travelled To World Capitals

According to Monday's listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, the House will have a "special discussion on India's strong, succesful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

Besides its battery of ministers and leaders like Anurag Thakur, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Nishikant Dubey, the ruling NDA is expected to field its members from the seven multi-party delegations that had travelled to over 30 world capitals to present India's case after Operation Sindoor. They include Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) and Harish Balayogi of the TDP, among others.

A big question mark is on whether Shashi Tharoor, who had led the delegation to the US among other countries, will be picked as a speaker by the Congress, as the seasoned Lok Sabha member's enthusiastic endorsement of the government's action following the terror attack has soured his ties with his party.

