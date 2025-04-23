ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | PM Modi To Chair Security Meeting Today; World Leaders Condemn Bloodbath

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates
Security personnel stand guard near the incident site after terrorists targeted tourists in J&K's Pahalgam (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 7:59 AM IST

Updated : April 23, 2025 at 8:26 AM IST

1 Min Read

At least 28 persons, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.. Several other tourists, who have been injured, are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The dastardly attack shook the entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India early Wednesday morning. He is likely to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Security today. The CCS will review the security situation post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to assess the situation. Various organisations called for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to protest the terror attack

LIVE FEED

8:24 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Details Of Deceased Persons

The following are those who lost their lives in the terror attack

  1. Sushil Nathyal - Indore, MP
  2. Syed Adil Hussain - Pahalgam
  3. Hemant Suhas Joshi - Tami Mumbai
  4. Vinay Narwal - Karnal, Haryana
  5. Atul Shrikant Moni - Dombli West
  6. Neeraj Udhawani - Uttarakhand
  7. Bitan Adhikari - Vishnu Kolkata
  8. Sudeep Neupane - Nepal
  9. Shubham Dwivedi - Kanpur City
  10. Prashant Kumar Satpathi - Malashwar, Odisha
  11. Manish Ranjan (Excise Inspector)- Bihar
  12. N. Ramachandran - Kochi, Kerala
  13. Sanjay Lakshman Lali - Thane, Mumbai
  14. Dinesh Agarwal - Chandigarh
  15. Sameer Guhar - Kolkata
  16. Dileep Dasali - Panvel, Mumbai
  17. J. Sachandra Moli - Vishakapatnam
  18. Madhusudan Somisetty - Bengaluru
  19. Santosh Jaghda - Pune, Maharashtra
  20. Manju Nath Rao - Karnataka
  21. Kastuba Ganvotay - Pune
  22. Bharat Bhushan - Bengaluru
  23. Sumit Parmar - Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  24. Yatesh Parmar - Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  25. Tagehalying - Arunachal Pradesh
  26. Shaileshbhai H. - Surat, Gujarat

8:05 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Air India, IndiGo to Operate Additional Flights From Srinagar on Wednesday

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23," Air India said in a post on X.

An IndiGo official said it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu regarding the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives.

According to Shinde's office, he has requested Naidu to make special arrangements for the immediate transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Srinagar to Mumbai.

In response, Naidu has assured that all necessary measures will be taken and special arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest, Shinde's office said.

On Wednesday, Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 12 noon.

"All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors," the airline said.

In a statement, IndiGo said that to support those traveling to/from Srinagar, it is offering waivers for cancellation or rescheduling, besides adding two flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Srinagar over and above the regular schedule.

IndiGo operates 20 flights from Srinagar daily.

Air India Express said that in view of the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, it is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar.

"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment.

Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata -- with around 80 weekly flights.

8:00 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Rahul Speaks With HM Shah, J&K CM; Says Families Of Victims Deserve Justice

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation. Gandhi asserted that the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.

Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," the former Congress chief, who is on a US visit, said in a post on X. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support, he said. Read more...

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates
Rahul Gandhi - File image (ANI)

7:54 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | PM Modi Meets NSA, Foreign Minister Following J-K Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said. Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.

The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said. Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes briefing on Pahalgam situation at airport (ETV Bharat)

At least 28 persons, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.. Several other tourists, who have been injured, are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The dastardly attack shook the entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India early Wednesday morning. He is likely to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Security today. The CCS will review the security situation post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to assess the situation. Various organisations called for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to protest the terror attack

LIVE FEED

8:24 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Details Of Deceased Persons

The following are those who lost their lives in the terror attack

  1. Sushil Nathyal - Indore, MP
  2. Syed Adil Hussain - Pahalgam
  3. Hemant Suhas Joshi - Tami Mumbai
  4. Vinay Narwal - Karnal, Haryana
  5. Atul Shrikant Moni - Dombli West
  6. Neeraj Udhawani - Uttarakhand
  7. Bitan Adhikari - Vishnu Kolkata
  8. Sudeep Neupane - Nepal
  9. Shubham Dwivedi - Kanpur City
  10. Prashant Kumar Satpathi - Malashwar, Odisha
  11. Manish Ranjan (Excise Inspector)- Bihar
  12. N. Ramachandran - Kochi, Kerala
  13. Sanjay Lakshman Lali - Thane, Mumbai
  14. Dinesh Agarwal - Chandigarh
  15. Sameer Guhar - Kolkata
  16. Dileep Dasali - Panvel, Mumbai
  17. J. Sachandra Moli - Vishakapatnam
  18. Madhusudan Somisetty - Bengaluru
  19. Santosh Jaghda - Pune, Maharashtra
  20. Manju Nath Rao - Karnataka
  21. Kastuba Ganvotay - Pune
  22. Bharat Bhushan - Bengaluru
  23. Sumit Parmar - Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  24. Yatesh Parmar - Bhavnagar, Gujarat
  25. Tagehalying - Arunachal Pradesh
  26. Shaileshbhai H. - Surat, Gujarat

8:05 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Air India, IndiGo to Operate Additional Flights From Srinagar on Wednesday

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23," Air India said in a post on X.

An IndiGo official said it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu regarding the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives.

According to Shinde's office, he has requested Naidu to make special arrangements for the immediate transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Srinagar to Mumbai.

In response, Naidu has assured that all necessary measures will be taken and special arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest, Shinde's office said.

On Wednesday, Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 12 noon.

"All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors," the airline said.

In a statement, IndiGo said that to support those traveling to/from Srinagar, it is offering waivers for cancellation or rescheduling, besides adding two flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Srinagar over and above the regular schedule.

IndiGo operates 20 flights from Srinagar daily.

Air India Express said that in view of the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, it is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar.

"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment.

Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata -- with around 80 weekly flights.

8:00 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Rahul Speaks With HM Shah, J&K CM; Says Families Of Victims Deserve Justice

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation. Gandhi asserted that the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.

Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," the former Congress chief, who is on a US visit, said in a post on X. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support, he said. Read more...

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates
Rahul Gandhi - File image (ANI)

7:54 AM, 23 Apr 2025 (IST)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | PM Modi Meets NSA, Foreign Minister Following J-K Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said. Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.

The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said. Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes briefing on Pahalgam situation at airport (ETV Bharat)
Last Updated : April 23, 2025 at 8:26 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKJK TERROR ATTACKTERROR ATTACK IN PAHALGAM

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.