Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with the soldiers, days after India launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate against the Pahalgam terror attack.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase; Gunfight Erupts In Shopian Amid High Indo-Pak Tensions
Published : May 13, 2025 at 11:42 AM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
A gunfight broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district between security forces and four terrorists. The encounter, which began in neighbouring Kulgam, shifted to a dense forest area in Shopian, where Army and paramilitary personnel have been engaged in a prolonged operation for over two hours.
Security forces launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs and intercepted the terrorists, triggering the ongoing encounter. The encounter comes just days after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a counterstrike in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen.
As part of 'Operation Sindoor', India carried out precise airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On May 7, India struck terror camps, prompting a heavy response from Pakistan, including drone and missile attacks on civilian areas. India's air defence systems intercepted most projectiles, and retaliatory strikes targeted Pakistani military installations. A ceasefire was announced on May 10, but Indian forces remain on high alert.
Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that any terror attacks would be met with decisive and forceful retaliation.
LIVE FEED
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase, Interacts With Soldiers
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Rajnath Singh Reviews National Security
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the country's top military brass on Tuesday to review the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan amid heightened tensions along the borders. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Congress Demands Kargil-Like Review For Pahalgam Attack
The Congress demanded a PM-chaired all-party meeting and a special Parliament session, citing growing urgency after international reactions. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the Modi government would initiate a review similar to the 1999 Kargil Review Committee, set up by the Vajpayee government.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Shopian
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | IndiGo Cancels Flights To Amritsar, 5 Other Places For May 13 Amid Security Concerns
IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for May 13. "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X at 23:38 hours on Monday. The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation. These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
A gunfight broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district between security forces and four terrorists. The encounter, which began in neighbouring Kulgam, shifted to a dense forest area in Shopian, where Army and paramilitary personnel have been engaged in a prolonged operation for over two hours.
Security forces launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs and intercepted the terrorists, triggering the ongoing encounter. The encounter comes just days after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a counterstrike in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen.
As part of 'Operation Sindoor', India carried out precise airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On May 7, India struck terror camps, prompting a heavy response from Pakistan, including drone and missile attacks on civilian areas. India's air defence systems intercepted most projectiles, and retaliatory strikes targeted Pakistani military installations. A ceasefire was announced on May 10, but Indian forces remain on high alert.
Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that any terror attacks would be met with decisive and forceful retaliation.
LIVE FEED
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase, Interacts With Soldiers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with the soldiers, days after India launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate against the Pahalgam terror attack.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Rajnath Singh Reviews National Security
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the country's top military brass on Tuesday to review the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan amid heightened tensions along the borders. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Congress Demands Kargil-Like Review For Pahalgam Attack
The Congress demanded a PM-chaired all-party meeting and a special Parliament session, citing growing urgency after international reactions. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the Modi government would initiate a review similar to the 1999 Kargil Review Committee, set up by the Vajpayee government.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Shopian
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | IndiGo Cancels Flights To Amritsar, 5 Other Places For May 13 Amid Security Concerns
IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for May 13. "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X at 23:38 hours on Monday. The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation. These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.