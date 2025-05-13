Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase; Gunfight Erupts In Shopian Amid High Indo-Pak Tensions

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | IndiGo Cancels Flights To Amritsar, 5 Other Places For May 13 Amid Security Concerns

IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for May 13. "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X at 23:38 hours on Monday. The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation. These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.