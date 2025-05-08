ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Punjab's Gurdaspur Till Further Orders

Published : May 8, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST

A day after India carried out missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Indian armed forces executed operation under Operation Sindoor with "unimaginable" precision.

Singh, while addressing an event in the national capital, said Indian forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and a large number of terrorists were eliminated in the mission. He congratulated the armed forces for displaying courage and valour in carrying out the operation. Operation Sindoor, he said, was carried out with minimum collateral damage, and it was possible because of "formidable" and "professionally" trained Indian armed forces who were armed with high-quality equipment. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out the missile strikes on the terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

On Wednesday, the Indian government in a statement said that Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. “It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar met his visiting Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday and told him that while India has no intention to escalate the situation, if there is any military attack, it will be met with a very firm response.

Defence Minister Singh on Thursday told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', PTI reported quoting sources. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the meeting that it was convened to evolve a broad political consensus on the issue and leaders showed maturity and did not indulge in bickering.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

5:23 PM, 8 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Gurdaspur From 9 PM To 5 AM Till Further Orders

With India and Pakistan engaged in armed conflict, both the Centre and the Punjab Government have issued directives under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, to enforce a complete blackout in the Gurdaspur district from 9 pm to 5 am, effective from May 8, 2025, until further orders.

"Due to a sensitive environment on the Indo-Pak border, guidelines of the Government of India and the Government of Punjab. According to this, further orders will be issued from 08.05.2025 to deal with the emergency situation under the Civil Defense Act 1968. From 9.00 pm to 5.00 am the next day, there will be complete black out in district Gurdaspur. This order will not be applicable in Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals. Though the windows of Gurdaspur jail and hospitals will be closed every day from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am the next day," reads an order by DC Gurdaspur.

The measure is in response to a sensitive environment along the Indo-Pakistan border and aims to address any potential emergency. After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets on the night of May 7.

5:05 PM, 8 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: No Intention Of Trademarking Operation Sindoor, Says RIL

Reliance Industries on Thursday said it has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which it said was "now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery".

The clarification came after reports said that RIL approached the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks for the registration of term "Operation Sindoor". "Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," RIL said in a statement shared on its official X handle.

"Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering," it said.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military strikes were carried out under "Operation Sindoor" two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

4:55 PM, 8 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: UNGA Chief Urges Restraint As India, Pakistan Tensions Escalate

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Philemon Yang, on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and initiate steps to defuse the tension. Yang also advocated “dialogue and diplomatic solutions in line with the UN Charter and international law” for lasting peace.

“I am deeply concerned about the escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. I call for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and for an immediate de-escalation,” the UNGA president wrote on X.

4:55 PM, 8 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: UNGA Chief Urges Restraint As India, Pakistan Tensions Escalate

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Philemon Yang, on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and initiate steps to defuse the tension. Yang also advocated “dialogue and diplomatic solutions in line with the UN Charter and international law” for lasting peace.

“I am deeply concerned about the escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. I call for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and for an immediate de-escalation,” the UNGA president wrote on X.

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOOR UPDATEINDIA PAKISTAN CRISISAIRSTRIKELOC FIRINGBORDER CRISIS

