Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Punjab's Gurdaspur Till Further Orders

Operation Sindoor Day 2 LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Gurdaspur From 9 PM To 5 AM Till Further Orders

With India and Pakistan engaged in armed conflict, both the Centre and the Punjab Government have issued directives under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, to enforce a complete blackout in the Gurdaspur district from 9 pm to 5 am, effective from May 8, 2025, until further orders.

"Due to a sensitive environment on the Indo-Pak border, guidelines of the Government of India and the Government of Punjab. According to this, further orders will be issued from 08.05.2025 to deal with the emergency situation under the Civil Defense Act 1968. From 9.00 pm to 5.00 am the next day, there will be complete black out in district Gurdaspur. This order will not be applicable in Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals. Though the windows of Gurdaspur jail and hospitals will be closed every day from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am the next day," reads an order by DC Gurdaspur.

The measure is in response to a sensitive environment along the Indo-Pakistan border and aims to address any potential emergency. After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets on the night of May 7.