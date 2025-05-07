Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains “very concerned” about India’s military operation against Pakistan, saying “the world cannot afford a confrontation between the two countries”, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. “He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries”, Dujarric said shortly after India announced missile strikes into Pakistan and territory it occupies in Kashmir. “The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border”, he said. “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan”, he added. (IANS)
Operation Sindoor | Justice Is Served: Indian Armed Forces Strike 9 Terror Targets In Pak, PoK In Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Published : May 7, 2025 at 6:59 AM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2025 at 7:58 AM IST
In a powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.
The Defence Ministry said that the strikes were "focused, measured and non-escalatory." No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, with India demonstrating restraint in its choice of targets and precision strikes. Kotil and Muzaffarabad in PoK, areas known for housing LeT and JeM camps, were also among the targeted sites.
Following the strike, the Indian Army declared on social media: "Justice is Served."
Pakistan confirmed the strikes, with its army labelling them a "cowardly act", while the Foreign Ministry condemned it as an "unprovoked act of war," alleging civilian casualties. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned of a "befitting reply."
Operation Sindoor | World Cannot Afford Military Confrontation Between India And Pakistan: Guterres
Operation Sindoor | Pakistan PM Sharif terms Indian Missile Strikes As 'Act of War', Vows To Respond
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif early Wednesday, termed the Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply."
Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said at least eight people were killed and 35 others injured in Indian missile attacks on cities in Punjab and PoK. Army spokesman Chaudhry, in an earlier morning press conference statement, said that a total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons, in six localities. “In these six localities, eight Pakistanis have been killed, 35 have been injured, and two are missing,” he said. (PTI)
Operation Sindoor | Closely Monitoring India-Pakistan Situation: US Secretary Of State Rubio
Hours after India launched "Operation Sindoor", targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was closely monitoring the situation and hoped it would end quickly. Rubio spoke with India's NSA Ajit Doval, who briefed him on the precision strikes, which targeted terror infrastructure, avoiding civilian or military assets.
The strikes were a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 6, 2025
Operation Sindoor | Press Briefing On Operation Sindoor At 10:00 Am Today: Defence Ministry
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.
Operation Sindoor | Schools, Colleges In 5 Border Districts Of Jammu To Remain Closed On Wednesday
All educational institutions in the five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of the prevailing situation in the region, officials said.
In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
"In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.
According to defence sources, three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night.
The military strikes were carried out under ''Operation Sindoor'', two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. (PTI)
In view of the prevailing situation all School, Colleges & educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today.— Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor | Indian Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Various Cities
Indian airlines have cancelled their flights to and from various cities, including Jammu and Srinagar, amid airspace restrictions in the wake of Indian armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.
Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, the airline has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till noon.
"Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a post on X.
According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.
