Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | ADC Rajouri, Minor Among Killed In Pakistan Shelling

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | Pakistan Alleges Indian Missile Strikes On Three Airbases
A police official stands guard during a blackout, in light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Amritsar (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 7:10 AM IST

Updated : May 10, 2025 at 7:52 AM IST

Pakistan claimed that three of its airbases- Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot), were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. In a press conference at 4 am, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry claimed that India used air-to-surface missiles, but their air defence stopped several of them. Fighting is still going on in some areas along the Line of Control (LoC). Loud blasts were heard in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Akhnoor, and Udhampur, with homes damaged in some places.

Earlier in its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

Earlier, during the night of May 7-8, India had stopped a large drone and missile attack from Pakistan and even took out an air defence system in Lahore.

LIVE FEED

7:42 AM, 10 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | Indian Army Destroys Pakistan Posts, Drone Launchpad Near Jammu

Indian forces destroyed several Pakistani military posts and a terrorist launchpad near Jammu, defence sources confirmed. The launchpad, used for tube-launched drones, was among the key targets.

Pakistan continued overnight shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), prompting a blackout in parts of Kupwara. The shelling also claimed the lives of ADC Rajouri Raj Kumar Thappa and two civilians.

7:20 AM, 10 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | Pak Shelling Kills Rajouri ADC, Two Bihar Residents Including Minor

A senior officer and two civilians, including a minor, were killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri. Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa died after a shell hit his residence late Friday night. He was critically injured and died before reaching GMC Rajouri. Two more victims, a 2-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man from Bihar, died due to Pakistan's shelling.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled Thapa's death. He said, "Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired."

7:17 AM, 10 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | G7 Countries Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack; Urge India, Pak To Have Direct Dialogue

The G7 counties on Saturday in a joint statement condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In the statement, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US and the European Union called for restraint on both sides of the border. "We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution," the statement read.

7:14 AM, 10 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | Multiple Blasts Heard In Srinagar

Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan on several installations, including the airport, late last night. According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport. As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city. Power has also been snapped in the city and most other parts of the valley, the officials said. Read More

7:13 AM, 10 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | Pakistan Claims India Targeted Three Airbases With Missiles, Drones

Pakistan early Saturday claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted. "But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he claimed. India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed. He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system. Read More

6:43 AM, 10 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | IMF Approves USD 1 Billion Loan For Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faci­li­ty.

In a statement, the Washington-based global lender said its Executive Board concluded the initial review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

"This decision allows for an immediate disbursement of around USD 1 billion (SDR 760 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about USD 2.1 billion (SDR 1.52 billion)," the agency said.

In addition, the IMF Executive Board approved the authorities' request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with access of about USD 1.4 billion (SDR 1 billion).

The IMF said in a statement that Pakistan's 37-month EFF was approved on September 25, 2024, and "aims to build resilience and enable sustainable growth", with priorities including entrenching macroeconomic sustainability.

Last Updated : May 10, 2025 at 7:52 AM IST

