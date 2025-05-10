Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | ADC Rajouri, Minor Among Killed In Pakistan Shelling

Operation Sindoor Day 4 LIVE Updates | IMF Approves USD 1 Billion Loan For Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faci­li­ty.

In a statement, the Washington-based global lender said its Executive Board concluded the initial review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

"This decision allows for an immediate disbursement of around USD 1 billion (SDR 760 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about USD 2.1 billion (SDR 1.52 billion)," the agency said.

In addition, the IMF Executive Board approved the authorities' request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with access of about USD 1.4 billion (SDR 1 billion).

The IMF said in a statement that Pakistan's 37-month EFF was approved on September 25, 2024, and "aims to build resilience and enable sustainable growth", with priorities including entrenching macroeconomic sustainability.