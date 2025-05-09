ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | India's Integrated Defence System Successfully Neutralises Pakistan Attacks

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | India's Integrated Defence System Successfully Neutralises Pakistan Attacks
A blackout is seen after residents of the city of Jammu reported hearing explosions and sirens in Srinagar (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 8:11 AM IST

Updated : May 9, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST

The Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled a large-scale drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan targeting multiple military stations in Northern and Western India, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said. The Indian military responded swiftly and decisively, neutralising the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, following standard operating procedures (SoP).

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means."

The escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor--a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

8:46 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | Pak Attacks With Drones, Munitions Along Western Border Effectively Repulsed: Indian Army

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said on Friday. Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

It also shared a small video clip with the post, asserting that all nefarious designs will be responded with force. "OPERATION SINDOOR - Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the post said.

8:25 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | Srinagar Police Files Case Over Online Provocation, False Information

Srinagar Police has initiated legal proceedings against individuals accused of circulating false information and inflammatory content on social media, following recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Taking on X, Srinagar Police stated that it had initiated legal action against online provocation and false information prejudicial to peace and public order."

8:18 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | PSL Matches Shifted To UAE Amid Security Concerns After Indian Strikes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the relocation of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to the UAE. PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi expresses regret over the decision and emphasised the need to protect local and international players.

8:13 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | All Schools In Leh To Remain Closed On May 9, 10

The Leh administration on Friday announced that all schools in the district will remain closed on May 9 and 10 in view of the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, according to officials.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict. "All government and private schools in Leh district shall remain closed for the next two days," said Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve.

7:56 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | BSF Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu Kashmir's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K." Read More

7:54 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | CM Omar Abdullah Heads To Jammu After Pakistan's Failed Drone Attacks, Schools Shut Amid Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rushed to Jammu early Friday after Pakistan's failed drone and missile attacks targeted Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division," Abdullah posted on X. Explosions were heard in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara. Schools will remain closed or two days, with a review on Monday. Read More

7:52 AM, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Operation Sindoor Day 3 LIVE Updates | Explosions Heard Near LoC In Poonch And Rajouri Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the sound of explosions was heard near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday morning.

