On X PM Narendra Modi wrote: "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need."
Jammu & Kashmir LIVE: Flash Floods Triggered By Heavy Rains And Cloudbursts Devastate Lives And Livelihoods
Published : August 14, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST
Jammu: At least 22 people have died and several others are missing after a cloudburst followed by flashfloods occurred in the Chashoti area en route to Machail in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm when devotees were having food at the langar at the Machail Mata Temple, a Hindu shrine at Chashoti village. The disaster struck with a loud sound, followed by a gushing wall of water that hit the area. A police official said that so far 75 injured people have been rescued and they have been shifted to a primary health centre at Atholi Paddar and to the district hospital Kishtwar. The cloudburst occurred at a time when devotees were having lunch at the free kitchen (langar) established in Chashoti and people didn't get any time to react to the adversary. The place is the last point in the Paddar area, up to which vehicles move and from there onwards devotees trek around 10 kilometers to reach the Machail shrine.Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of devotees had gathered at the place for lunch and few were taking rest inside their vehicles when the incident happened. Many vehicles have been washed away in the flash floods and few houses near the langar have also been damaged.
LIVE FEED
PM Modi on X wrote that the situation is being monitored closely
