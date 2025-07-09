Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | PMO Announces Immediate Financial Aid, Rescue Operation Underway

Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | CM Bhupendra Patel Condoles The Loss Of Lives, Orders Probe

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has condoled the loss of lives in the Gambhira bridge collapse. He said, "The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is sad. I pray for those killed in this accident. I have spoken to the Vadodara Collector and have been instructed to arrange for immediate treatment of the injured and make arrangements on priority basis. The fire brigade team of the local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation is engaged in rescue and relief operations at the accident site with boats and swimmers, while the NDRF team has also reached the spot and joined the rescue operation. The Road Construction Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident."