The Gambhira Bridge, located on the Padra-Mujpur Road in Vadodar district in Gujarat, collapsed at around 7.30 am on Wednesday. The bridge spans the Mahisagar River and is situated approximately 25 km from Vadodara city. A 900-meter strtch of the 1986 bridge collapsed, sending several vehicles plunging into the river. Rescue and relief operations began immediately after the incident, involving local authorities, fire teams, and the NDRF.
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | PMO Announces Immediate Financial Aid, Rescue Operation Underway
Published : July 9, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST
At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a portion of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in Padra, in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning. The collapse caused multiple vejicles to plunge into the Mahisagar River. The incident occurred around 7.30 am, when a slab of the four-decade-old bridge, which connects Vadodara and Anand district, collapsed.
According to police officials, five to six vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. Superintendent of Police (SP), Vadodara Rural, Rohan Anand confirmed the fatalities and said that a rescue operation is ongoing. Padra police inspector Vijay Charan said that five persons were rescued and are currently undergoing treatment.
Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the bridge, built in 1986, had undergone periodic maintenance and that the exact cause of the collapse will be investigated. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed technical experts to reach the site and conduct a probe into the reason for the collapse. Rescue efforts were launched, with teams from the Vadodara Fire Department, local volunteers, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) involved.
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | Key Details: Gambhira Bridge Collapse In Gujarat
Gambhira bridge collapse: Key details#Gujarat #Vadodara #GambhiraBridge #GujaratBridge #vadodarabridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/DmghA7j5vb
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | PM Modi Deeply Saddened, Announces Relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bridge collapse, which claimed at least nine lives and left several others injured. PM Modi approves an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next kin of each deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person. PMO shared the announcement via X, stating, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."
The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | State Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims
The Gujarat government has announced to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Additionally, all medical expenses for the injured will be covered by the government, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said in a post on X.
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Live Updates | CM Bhupendra Patel Condoles The Loss Of Lives, Orders Probe
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has condoled the loss of lives in the Gambhira bridge collapse. He said, "The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is sad. I pray for those killed in this accident. I have spoken to the Vadodara Collector and have been instructed to arrange for immediate treatment of the injured and make arrangements on priority basis. The fire brigade team of the local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation is engaged in rescue and relief operations at the accident site with boats and swimmers, while the NDRF team has also reached the spot and joined the rescue operation. The Road Construction Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident."
આણંદ અને વડોદરાને જોડતા ગંભીરા બ્રિજના ૨૩ ગાળા પૈકીનો ૧ ગાળો તૂટી પડવાથી સર્જાયેલી દુર્ઘટના દુ:ખદ છે. દુર્ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર મૃતકોના આત્માની શાંતિ અર્થે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.
ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયેલા લોકોની તત્કાલ સારવાર વ્યવસ્થા માટે વડોદરા કલેકટર સાથે વાતચીત કરીને અગ્રતા ક્રમે પ્રબંધ…
