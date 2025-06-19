By-polls June 2025 Live Updates: Visavadar Recorded A turnout Of 28.15 %; Kadi Recorded 23.85 % Till 11 AM

'Unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP', says Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan

Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan says, "...In Kerala, there is an unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP. It is very clear. For example, construction work on national highways causes numerous accidents, mishaps, and falls. Still, unfortunately, the state government doesn't have any complaints against the central government. When the chief minister and the PWD minister met the surface transport minister, he adorned him with a garland and presented him with a prize box... The CPM and the Chief Minister are repeating the narrative of the RSS against Malappuram district; they are saying that almost all the people in Malappuram are criminals, smugglers, and doing shady activities..."