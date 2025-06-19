Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan says, "...In Kerala, there is an unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP. It is very clear. For example, construction work on national highways causes numerous accidents, mishaps, and falls. Still, unfortunately, the state government doesn't have any complaints against the central government. When the chief minister and the PWD minister met the surface transport minister, he adorned him with a garland and presented him with a prize box... The CPM and the Chief Minister are repeating the narrative of the RSS against Malappuram district; they are saying that almost all the people in Malappuram are criminals, smugglers, and doing shady activities..."
By-polls June 2025 Live Updates: Visavadar Recorded A turnout Of 28.15 %; Kadi Recorded 23.85 % Till 11 AM
Published : June 19, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST|
Updated : June 19, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Voting began for the high-stakes assembly bye-elections in five Assembly constituencies across four states on Thursday. The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.
The results will be declared on 23 June.
Nilambur Constituency
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency. Earlier, stressing that the Nilambur by-election is the semi-final before the 2026 Assembly polls, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan said that they will emerge victorious, which will mark the beginning of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to the state. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA P V Anvar, who was elected in 2021 as an LDF backed independent candidate. Anvar quit following a public fallout with the CPI(M).
Ludhiana Constituency
On Punjab's Ludhiana seat, the BJP has fielded Jiwan Gupta as its candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party has chosen Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, which fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. On West Bengal's Kaliganj seat, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh as candidates for the by-elections.
Visavadar Constituency
On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president, Gopal Italia. In the two hours of polling for the Visavadar Assembly by-election, an average of two to five percent voters casted their votes. In polling booths in villages, women voters are outnumbering men.
In the previous elections of 2022, the voter turnout was recorded as 60 percent. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of Bhupat Bhayani, who won the seat on AAP ticket but later defected to the ruling BJP.
Kadi Constituency
On Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda. The MLA seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, fell vacant on February 4 following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki.
Kalinganj Constituency
The by-election was necessitated by the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is contesting the seat as the TMC nominee. The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate, while Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of the CPI(M).
LIVE FEED
'Unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP', says Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan
Voting began for the high-stakes assembly bye-elections in five Assembly constituencies across four states on Thursday. The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.
The results will be declared on 23 June.
Nilambur Constituency
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency. Earlier, stressing that the Nilambur by-election is the semi-final before the 2026 Assembly polls, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan said that they will emerge victorious, which will mark the beginning of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to the state. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA P V Anvar, who was elected in 2021 as an LDF backed independent candidate. Anvar quit following a public fallout with the CPI(M).
Ludhiana Constituency
On Punjab's Ludhiana seat, the BJP has fielded Jiwan Gupta as its candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party has chosen Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, which fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. On West Bengal's Kaliganj seat, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh as candidates for the by-elections.
Visavadar Constituency
On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president, Gopal Italia. In the two hours of polling for the Visavadar Assembly by-election, an average of two to five percent voters casted their votes. In polling booths in villages, women voters are outnumbering men.
In the previous elections of 2022, the voter turnout was recorded as 60 percent. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of Bhupat Bhayani, who won the seat on AAP ticket but later defected to the ruling BJP.
Kadi Constituency
On Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda. The MLA seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, fell vacant on February 4 following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki.
Kalinganj Constituency
The by-election was necessitated by the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is contesting the seat as the TMC nominee. The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate, while Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of the CPI(M).
LIVE FEED
'Unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP', says Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan
Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan says, "...In Kerala, there is an unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP. It is very clear. For example, construction work on national highways causes numerous accidents, mishaps, and falls. Still, unfortunately, the state government doesn't have any complaints against the central government. When the chief minister and the PWD minister met the surface transport minister, he adorned him with a garland and presented him with a prize box... The CPM and the Chief Minister are repeating the narrative of the RSS against Malappuram district; they are saying that almost all the people in Malappuram are criminals, smugglers, and doing shady activities..."