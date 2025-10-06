Bihar Election Schedule Live Update: Nitish Inaugurates Patna Metro Hours Before EC Poll Announcement

Bihar Election Schedule Live Update: CM Inaugurates Patna Metro Line

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday, hours ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections in the state. A 3.45-km-long elevated corridor, covering three stations -- Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor".

Kumar also laid the foundation stones for six underground metro stations, including Patna Junction, and a 9.35-km-long tunnel connecting them, as part of corridor 1. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the assembly polls in the state at 4 pm. Read More...