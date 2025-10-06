ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election Schedule Live Update: Nitish Inaugurates Patna Metro Hours Before EC Poll Announcement

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Patna Metro hours before EC Poll announcement.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Patna Metro hours before EC Poll announcement. (X@NitishKumar)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST

Updated : October 6, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Bihar assembly polls today (Monday, October 6, 2025). The announcement will take place during a press conference in the national capital at 4 pm. The tenure of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. While the ruling NDA has asked for a singh-phase election, the opposition wants the polls to be completed in two phases. The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The much-awaited announcement takes place a day after CEC Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi wrapped their Bihar visit.

1:58 PM, 6 Oct 2025 (IST)

Bihar Election Schedule Live Update: CM Inaugurates Patna Metro Line

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday, hours ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections in the state. A 3.45-km-long elevated corridor, covering three stations -- Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor".

Kumar also laid the foundation stones for six underground metro stations, including Patna Junction, and a 9.35-km-long tunnel connecting them, as part of corridor 1. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the assembly polls in the state at 4 pm. Read More...

1:37 PM, 6 Oct 2025 (IST)

Tejashwi Will Be Next CM Says, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

“Mahagathbandhan will defeat NDA, Tejashwi will be next CM. The seat-sharing announcement will be done soon,” says RJD MLA Bhai Virendra. (PTI via X)

1:32 PM, 6 Oct 2025 (IST)

Our Primary Goal Is To Restore Strong Law And Order Across Bihar: RJD Bihar State President Mangni Lal Mandal

Rashtriya Janata Dal Bihar State President Mangni Lal Mandal, speaking on Bihar election issues, challenges, and expectations, said, “We will release our manifesto, but more importantly, we will address the core concerns of the people. Law and order is a crucial aspect of any state, and it has never been worse than it is currently in Bihar. Our primary goal is to restore strong law and order across the state. Those who break the law, including goons and individuals accused of unlawful or disruptive acts, must face strict legal action and punishment.” (PTI via X)

1:20 PM, 6 Oct 2025 (IST)

Public Will Vote On Work Done In Last 20 Years, Says JD(U) MP

Speaking on the election schedule announcement, ruling JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar stated that the public will vote for the political parties based on their performance in the last 20 years.

JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha told reporters, "We welcome it. Elections are a festival of democracy, and the public will vote based on the work done in Bihar in the past 20 years. The public has made up its mind to vote for the double-engine government. We have a strong track record of serving the people of the state." (ANI Inputs)

12:55 PM, 6 Oct 2025 (IST)

Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Polls Schedule Today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Bihar assembly polls today. The announcement will take place during a press conference in the national capital at 4 pm. Read More

