Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Congress Leads In Nilambur; AAP In Ludhiana West
Published : June 23, 2025 at 8:28 AM IST|
Updated : June 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST
The counting of votes for the bypolls held in five seats across four states - Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala and Bengal- started today morning. The bypolls were held on June 19 for two seats in Gujarat - Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats - and one each in Punjab (Ludhiana West), Bengal (Kaliganj), and Kerala (Nilambur).
The Nilambur assembly by-election in Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 70.76% as of 5 PM on June 19, according to data from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency. United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukath expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and human-animal conflict increasing.
The BJP is looking to take back the Visavadar assembly seat in Gujarat, which the party hasn't won since 2007. The seat has been vacant since 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and went to the BJP's side. For this bypoll, the BJP has picked Kirit Patel, while the Congress and AAP have fielded Nitin Ranpariya and their ex-Gujarat President, Italia Gopal , respectively. The Kadi seat, too in Gujarat meanwhile, has been vacant since February owing to the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki. The BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda from the constituency, while the Congress and the AAP opted for Ramesh Chavda and Jagdish Chavda, respectively.
In Bengal's Kaliganj constituency, which falls under Nadia district, the bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. Now, his daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is hoping to retain the seat as the ruling party's candidate. The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh for the seat, while the Congress picked Kabil Uddin Shaikh, who contested with the backing of the CPI(M). The Kaliganj bypoll is seen as a vital face-off between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool and the BJP ahead of next year's Assembly elections, where the saffron party is hoping to dethrone the former.
The Ludhiana West seat in Punjab fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January. The AAP, which has been striving to retain power in Punjab since the brutal loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, will aim to retain the seat. The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to wrest the constituency. The seat will see a three-way battle among AAP's Sanjeev Arora, BJP's Jeewan Gupta, and Congress veteran Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghuman as its candidate for the bypoll.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Alifa Ahmed Leads In Kaliganj
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Kirit Patel Takes Lead In Visavadar
With 19515 votes, Kirit Patel of the BJP is leading in the Visavadar constituency in Gujarat by 411 votes. AAP candidate Italia Gopal secured 19104 votes after six rounds of counting.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Rajendrakumar Chavda Leads In Kadi
Rajendrakumar Daneshwar Chavda of the BJP is leading in the Kadi seat in Gujarat with 29870 votes. His main opponent, Rameshbhai Chavda of the INC, is trailing by 13195 votes.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Sanjeev Arora Keeps Lead In Ludhiana West
In the Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjeev Arora is leading with 8277 votes. Jiwan Gupta of the BJP secured 5217 votes after three rounds of counting. Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Indian National Congress is trailing with 5093 votes.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Shoukath Increases Lead In Nilambur
After seven rounds of counting, the United Democratic Front candidate Aryadan Shoukath is leading by a margin of 5123 votes in the Nilambur constituency in Kerala. While the UDF candidate got 28342 votes, the Left Democratic Front candidate M Swaraj is trailing with 23219 votes.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Alifa Ahmed Leads In Kaliganj
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Italia Gopal Leads In Visavadar
With 7179 votes, AAP candidate Italia Gopal is leading in the Visavadar constituency in Gujarat by 391 votes. Kirit Patel of the BJP secured 6788 votes after 2 rounds of counting.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Rajendrakumar Chavda Leads In Kadi
Rajendrakumar Daneshwar Chavda of the BJP is leading in the Kadi seat in Gujarat with 12701 votes. His main opponent, Rameshbhai Chavda of the INC, is trailing by 5752 votes.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Sanjeev Arora Leads In Ludhiana West
In the Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjeev Arora is leading with 2895 votes. Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Indian National Congress is trailing with 1626 votes. Jiwan Gupta of the BJP secured 1177 votes according to early trends.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Aryadan Shoukath Leads In Nilambur
According to early trends, the United Democratic Front candidate Aryadan Shoukath is leading by a margin of 419 votes in the Nilambur constituency in Kerala. While the UDF candidate got 3614 votes, the Left Democratic Front candidate M Swaraj is trailing with 3195 votes
Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Counting Begins
