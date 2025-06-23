Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Congress Leads In Nilambur; AAP In Ludhiana West

Assembly Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE | Counting Begins

The counting of votes for the bypolls held in five seats across four states - Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala and Bengal- started at 8 am. The bypolls were held on June 19 for two seats in Gujarat - Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats - and one each in Punjab (Ludhiana West), Bengal (Kaliganj), and Kerala (Nilambur).