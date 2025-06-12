Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | It Is Heartbreaking Beyond Words, Says PM Modi

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi Says 'Ahmedabad Tragedy Has Stunned And Saddened Us'

In his first reaction following the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is heartbreaking beyond works. The Prime Minister also said he has been in touch with Ministers and authorities, who are working to assist those affected.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also expressed grief at the tragedy. In a post on X, Nadda said, "The news of many people being killed in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is extremely sad. Regarding this tragic incident, I spoke to Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister CR Patil and the State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and took information about health facilities and relief work. I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the unbearable pain and to provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Several other political leaders including Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Jual Oram, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Annapurna Devi, Bhupendra Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed grief over the painful incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the All India Trinamool Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the tragedy which has stunned the nation.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in a post on X said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."