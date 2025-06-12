ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | It Is Heartbreaking Beyond Words, Says PM Modi

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad After Take Off
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Updated : June 12, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

A London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, police said. The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

LIVE FEED

4:52 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Western Railway Mobilizes RPF, Medical Teams To Extend All Possible Support

In the wake of the tragic Air plane crash at Ahmedabad, Western Railway (WR) has swiftly mobilized its Railway Protection Force and Medical teams to extend all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. Six doctors and 20 staff alongwith seven ambulances have been dispatched from Divisional Railway Hospital at Sabarmati, Sabarmati Workshop, Vatva and Ahmedabad, ensuring timely medical assistance.

WR in a statement said, "WR's RPF Disaster Management team & hospital team, is working shoulder to shoulder with sister agencies, offering support and compassion during this difficult time. WR's Ahmedabad Division remains fully prepared to provide further assistance as needed, standing united in this hour of grief. Additionally, Western Railway will operate extra trains from Ahmedabad based on demand. As of now one train for Mumbai and one train for Delhi being planned from Ahmedabad. Western Railway is extending full support to state government including readiness to run more special trains, and assist with coordinated relief operations."

4:36 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a statement, Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress chief said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the families of the passengers and the crew. The visuals are most heart-wrenching. The entire country is overtaken by grief and is praying."

Rahul, also a former Congress chief, described the tragedy as heartbreaking. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground."

4:29 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Prez Murmu Says 'It Is A Heart-Rending Disaster'

President Droupadi Murmu said she was distressed to learn about the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Murmu said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his party said, that the nation stands united in solidarity with the passengers on board the ill-fated London-bound plane. "The unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad has left us confronting a devastating human tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them," Dhankhar said in a post on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he was saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on X, Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan, said, "I am saddened to hear the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I express my condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God to protect the injured passengers."

4:09 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi Says 'Ahmedabad Tragedy Has Stunned And Saddened Us'

In his first reaction following the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is heartbreaking beyond works. The Prime Minister also said he has been in touch with Ministers and authorities, who are working to assist those affected.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also expressed grief at the tragedy. In a post on X, Nadda said, "The news of many people being killed in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is extremely sad. Regarding this tragic incident, I spoke to Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister CR Patil and the State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and took information about health facilities and relief work. I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the unbearable pain and to provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Several other political leaders including Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Jual Oram, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Annapurna Devi, Bhupendra Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed grief over the painful incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the All India Trinamool Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the tragedy which has stunned the nation.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in a post on X said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."

4:00 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Thoughts Are With Passengers And Their Families

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Starmer said, ""The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

The UK Embassy in India also said they were working with the local authorities to establish the facts and provide support. "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the UK Embassy in India posted on X.

3:51 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat Chief Minister; City Police Commissioner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was pained beyond words following the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Shah, who hails from Gujarat said, "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation."

3:44 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Air India Turns Social Media Logo Black In Solidarity With Passengers

Following the Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India turned logos of its social media pages black as it expressed solidarity with the passengers. The ill-fated plane crashed soon after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. There were 169 Indian nationals on the plane.

3:40 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | 169 Indians, 53 British, 1 Canadian, 7 Portuguese Nationals On Board

Air India gave the details of the passengers who were on board the ill-fated. In a post on X, Air India said, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com. Note to Editors: Air India requests media persons not to call the dedicated passenger hotline number."

3:32 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | London Gatwick Airport Also Confirms Crash

The London Gatwick Airport also confirmed about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on X, London Gatwick Airport said, "We can confirm that flight AI 171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at Gatwick at 18.25. More information to follow."

3:20 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Ahmedabad Airport Temporarily Shut

Following the plane crash, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has been shut for operations. In a media statement, the Ahmedabad Airport said, "Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport."

"As a result, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended untill further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the lastest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

3:13 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | SpiceJet; Indigo Express Grief

SpiceJet and Indigo have also expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Spicejet said, "We are truly saddened by the tragic incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time."

Indigo posted on X, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time."

3:06 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | AI Chairman N Chandrasekaran Expresses Grief

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed profound grief over the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."

2:59 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi Speaks To Civil Aviation Minister; Takes Stock Of Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.

2:54 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among The Passengers

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on the ill-fated Ahmedabad to London plane. Rupani served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat. According to the passenger manifest which ETV Bharat accessed, the two-term CM has boarded the plane and was sitting in the second row.

2:46 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Civil Aviation Minister Says He Is Personally Monitoring Situation

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

2:40 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Air India Says Will Share Details

Air India said it would share details of the flight crash. In a post on X, Air India said, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia). Air India spokesperson"

A London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, police said. The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

LIVE FEED

4:52 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Western Railway Mobilizes RPF, Medical Teams To Extend All Possible Support

In the wake of the tragic Air plane crash at Ahmedabad, Western Railway (WR) has swiftly mobilized its Railway Protection Force and Medical teams to extend all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. Six doctors and 20 staff alongwith seven ambulances have been dispatched from Divisional Railway Hospital at Sabarmati, Sabarmati Workshop, Vatva and Ahmedabad, ensuring timely medical assistance.

WR in a statement said, "WR's RPF Disaster Management team & hospital team, is working shoulder to shoulder with sister agencies, offering support and compassion during this difficult time. WR's Ahmedabad Division remains fully prepared to provide further assistance as needed, standing united in this hour of grief. Additionally, Western Railway will operate extra trains from Ahmedabad based on demand. As of now one train for Mumbai and one train for Delhi being planned from Ahmedabad. Western Railway is extending full support to state government including readiness to run more special trains, and assist with coordinated relief operations."

4:36 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a statement, Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress chief said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the families of the passengers and the crew. The visuals are most heart-wrenching. The entire country is overtaken by grief and is praying."

Rahul, also a former Congress chief, described the tragedy as heartbreaking. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground."

4:29 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Prez Murmu Says 'It Is A Heart-Rending Disaster'

President Droupadi Murmu said she was distressed to learn about the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Murmu said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his party said, that the nation stands united in solidarity with the passengers on board the ill-fated London-bound plane. "The unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad has left us confronting a devastating human tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them," Dhankhar said in a post on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he was saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on X, Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan, said, "I am saddened to hear the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I express my condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God to protect the injured passengers."

4:09 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi Says 'Ahmedabad Tragedy Has Stunned And Saddened Us'

In his first reaction following the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is heartbreaking beyond works. The Prime Minister also said he has been in touch with Ministers and authorities, who are working to assist those affected.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also expressed grief at the tragedy. In a post on X, Nadda said, "The news of many people being killed in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is extremely sad. Regarding this tragic incident, I spoke to Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister CR Patil and the State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and took information about health facilities and relief work. I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the unbearable pain and to provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Several other political leaders including Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Jual Oram, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Annapurna Devi, Bhupendra Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed grief over the painful incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the All India Trinamool Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the tragedy which has stunned the nation.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in a post on X said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."

4:00 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Thoughts Are With Passengers And Their Families

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Starmer said, ""The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

The UK Embassy in India also said they were working with the local authorities to establish the facts and provide support. "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the UK Embassy in India posted on X.

3:51 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat Chief Minister; City Police Commissioner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was pained beyond words following the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Shah, who hails from Gujarat said, "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation."

3:44 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Air India Turns Social Media Logo Black In Solidarity With Passengers

Following the Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India turned logos of its social media pages black as it expressed solidarity with the passengers. The ill-fated plane crashed soon after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. There were 169 Indian nationals on the plane.

3:40 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | 169 Indians, 53 British, 1 Canadian, 7 Portuguese Nationals On Board

Air India gave the details of the passengers who were on board the ill-fated. In a post on X, Air India said, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com. Note to Editors: Air India requests media persons not to call the dedicated passenger hotline number."

3:32 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | London Gatwick Airport Also Confirms Crash

The London Gatwick Airport also confirmed about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on X, London Gatwick Airport said, "We can confirm that flight AI 171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at Gatwick at 18.25. More information to follow."

3:20 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Ahmedabad Airport Temporarily Shut

Following the plane crash, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has been shut for operations. In a media statement, the Ahmedabad Airport said, "Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport."

"As a result, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended untill further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the lastest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

3:13 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | SpiceJet; Indigo Express Grief

SpiceJet and Indigo have also expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a post on X, Spicejet said, "We are truly saddened by the tragic incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time."

Indigo posted on X, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time."

3:06 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | AI Chairman N Chandrasekaran Expresses Grief

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed profound grief over the plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."

2:59 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi Speaks To Civil Aviation Minister; Takes Stock Of Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.

2:54 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among The Passengers

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on the ill-fated Ahmedabad to London plane. Rupani served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat. According to the passenger manifest which ETV Bharat accessed, the two-term CM has boarded the plane and was sitting in the second row.

2:46 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Civil Aviation Minister Says He Is Personally Monitoring Situation

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

2:40 PM, 12 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Air India Says Will Share Details

Air India said it would share details of the flight crash. In a post on X, Air India said, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia). Air India spokesperson"

Last Updated : June 12, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PLANE CRASHAHMEDABAD AIRPORTAIR INDIAAIR PASSENGERSAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.