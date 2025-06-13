ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi To Visit Ahmedabad Today

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates
Remains of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, lies on a building in Ahmedabad (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST

Updated : June 13, 2025 at 8:26 AM IST

1 Min Read

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex here and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff, an official said. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.

While one passenger identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash near the airport involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner(AI 171), BJP leader C R Paatil said former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.

"265 bodies have reached the city civil hospital as per the message we received," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters late in the night several hours after the twin-engine wide-body aircraft crashed in the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport perimeter. Several bodies were reported to be charred beyond recognition.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed, a senior official said. Several students were impacted after parts of the plane smashed into a dining hall at lunch time in the multi-storey hostel building.

According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 people on board were two pilots and 10 crew members.

Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, largely remained unscathed after the miraculous escape. He was seen in TV footage walking around after the crash.

LIVE FEED

8:01 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Flight Ops Continue Normal

Flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport continue normally a day after the Air India flight AI-171 crash. In an update X on Thursday evening, the airport officials said, "All flight operations at Ahmedabad Airport have resumed. For the latest flight information, please stay connected with your airline and our official updates".

7:45 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi To Reach Ahmedabad Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ahmedabad this morning. He is likely to visit the crash site and also go to the Civil Hospital. He is also expected to pay his final tributes to his state colleague, former CM Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi is also expected to hold a review meeting with central and state leaders and officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Min Ram Naik, C R Paatil are expected to accompany the PM.

7:40 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | UN chief, World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash

UN chief Antonio Guterres, US President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among scores of world leaders who offered condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national. Read more...

7:16 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Became Impossible To Save Anyone As Fuel Blaze Intensity Was Too High, Says Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah, who rushed to Ahmedabad on Thursday to take stock of the situation after the fatal plane crash, said the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed after take-off was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance of survival or saving anyone. Shah described the incident as a "national tragedy that plunged the entire country into mourning".

Speaking to media after visiting the crash site and meeting the injured at the hospital, Shah extended condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. "The entire nation is grieving and is standing together with the bereaved families... The central government received information within 10 minutes of the accident. I contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Civil Aviation Minister. The PM also called within no time...I must say that an accident is, by nature, unpredictable and cannot always be prevented. However, the true test of an administration's alertness comes during such unfortunate incidents," the Home Minister said. Read more...

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex here and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff, an official said. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.

While one passenger identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash near the airport involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner(AI 171), BJP leader C R Paatil said former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.

"265 bodies have reached the city civil hospital as per the message we received," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters late in the night several hours after the twin-engine wide-body aircraft crashed in the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport perimeter. Several bodies were reported to be charred beyond recognition.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed, a senior official said. Several students were impacted after parts of the plane smashed into a dining hall at lunch time in the multi-storey hostel building.

According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 people on board were two pilots and 10 crew members.

Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, largely remained unscathed after the miraculous escape. He was seen in TV footage walking around after the crash.

LIVE FEED

8:01 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Flight Ops Continue Normal

Flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport continue normally a day after the Air India flight AI-171 crash. In an update X on Thursday evening, the airport officials said, "All flight operations at Ahmedabad Airport have resumed. For the latest flight information, please stay connected with your airline and our official updates".

7:45 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi To Reach Ahmedabad Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ahmedabad this morning. He is likely to visit the crash site and also go to the Civil Hospital. He is also expected to pay his final tributes to his state colleague, former CM Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi is also expected to hold a review meeting with central and state leaders and officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Min Ram Naik, C R Paatil are expected to accompany the PM.

7:40 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | UN chief, World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash

UN chief Antonio Guterres, US President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among scores of world leaders who offered condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national. Read more...

7:16 AM, 13 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Became Impossible To Save Anyone As Fuel Blaze Intensity Was Too High, Says Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah, who rushed to Ahmedabad on Thursday to take stock of the situation after the fatal plane crash, said the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed after take-off was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance of survival or saving anyone. Shah described the incident as a "national tragedy that plunged the entire country into mourning".

Speaking to media after visiting the crash site and meeting the injured at the hospital, Shah extended condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. "The entire nation is grieving and is standing together with the bereaved families... The central government received information within 10 minutes of the accident. I contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Civil Aviation Minister. The PM also called within no time...I must say that an accident is, by nature, unpredictable and cannot always be prevented. However, the true test of an administration's alertness comes during such unfortunate incidents," the Home Minister said. Read more...

Last Updated : June 13, 2025 at 8:26 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH LIVEAIR INDIAAHMEDABAD AIRPORTAIR INDIA LONDON FLIGHT CRASH NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.