Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi To Visit Ahmedabad Today

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Became Impossible To Save Anyone As Fuel Blaze Intensity Was Too High, Says Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah, who rushed to Ahmedabad on Thursday to take stock of the situation after the fatal plane crash, said the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed after take-off was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance of survival or saving anyone. Shah described the incident as a "national tragedy that plunged the entire country into mourning".

Speaking to media after visiting the crash site and meeting the injured at the hospital, Shah extended condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. "The entire nation is grieving and is standing together with the bereaved families... The central government received information within 10 minutes of the accident. I contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Civil Aviation Minister. The PM also called within no time...I must say that an accident is, by nature, unpredictable and cannot always be prevented. However, the true test of an administration's alertness comes during such unfortunate incidents," the Home Minister said. Read more...