Flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport continue normally a day after the Air India flight AI-171 crash. In an update X on Thursday evening, the airport officials said, "All flight operations at Ahmedabad Airport have resumed. For the latest flight information, please stay connected with your airline and our official updates".
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi To Visit Ahmedabad Today
Published : June 13, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2025 at 8:26 AM IST
At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex here and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff, an official said. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.
While one passenger identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash near the airport involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner(AI 171), BJP leader C R Paatil said former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.
"265 bodies have reached the city civil hospital as per the message we received," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters late in the night several hours after the twin-engine wide-body aircraft crashed in the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport perimeter. Several bodies were reported to be charred beyond recognition.
Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed, a senior official said. Several students were impacted after parts of the plane smashed into a dining hall at lunch time in the multi-storey hostel building.
According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 people on board were two pilots and 10 crew members.
Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, largely remained unscathed after the miraculous escape. He was seen in TV footage walking around after the crash.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Flight Ops Continue Normal
Flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport continue normally a day after the Air India flight AI-171 crash. In an update X on Thursday evening, the airport officials said, "All flight operations at Ahmedabad Airport have resumed. For the latest flight information, please stay connected with your airline and our official updates".
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | PM Modi To Reach Ahmedabad Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ahmedabad this morning. He is likely to visit the crash site and also go to the Civil Hospital. He is also expected to pay his final tributes to his state colleague, former CM Vijay Rupani.
PM Modi is also expected to hold a review meeting with central and state leaders and officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Min Ram Naik, C R Paatil are expected to accompany the PM.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | UN chief, World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash
UN chief Antonio Guterres, US President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among scores of world leaders who offered condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national. Read more...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Became Impossible To Save Anyone As Fuel Blaze Intensity Was Too High, Says Amit Shah
Union Home minister Amit Shah, who rushed to Ahmedabad on Thursday to take stock of the situation after the fatal plane crash, said the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed after take-off was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance of survival or saving anyone. Shah described the incident as a "national tragedy that plunged the entire country into mourning".
Speaking to media after visiting the crash site and meeting the injured at the hospital, Shah extended condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. "The entire nation is grieving and is standing together with the bereaved families... The central government received information within 10 minutes of the accident. I contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Civil Aviation Minister. The PM also called within no time...I must say that an accident is, by nature, unpredictable and cannot always be prevented. However, the true test of an administration's alertness comes during such unfortunate incidents," the Home Minister said. Read more...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates | Flight Ops Continue Normal
