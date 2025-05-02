Live 453 kg Bomb Found In Maharashtra Village, Deactivated By Army

Ahilyanagar: A live bomb weighing 453 kg was found in Varwandi village, Rahuri taluka, in the Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra. The bomb was recovered from a seven-foot pit on Wednesday afternoon. The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Indian Army in Pune has removed the fuse and deactivated the bomb, according to a senior police officer.

A live bomb was found buried seven feet deep in the field of farmer Rajendra Dhage in Varwandi village of Rahuri taluka. The discovery was made on March 28 while farmers were repairing burst siphon pipes located about six feet underground. During the repair work, they noticed the tip of the bomb.

Following this, Gyandev Belhekar, a local revenue officer responsible for land records and coordination with government departments, was informed. He immediately contacted the KK Range officers in Ahilyanagar about the discovery.

Realising the seriousness of the incident, a team of 10 Air Force officers and 10 Army personnel arrived at the village in the afternoon. The Army officers then went down into the pit to inspect the bomb.

After looking at the year of manufacture and serial number on it, the Air Force officers said that the bomb was live. Therefore, they advised no one to come to the area. Both the Army teams left, saying that the officers of the Artillery Department of Nashik would come and remove the bomb.

Strict security arrangements to take the bomb safely

The District Collector and District Superintendent of Police of Ahilyanagar, Rakesh Ola, wrote to the KK Range officers and requested that they remove the bomb. However, they were told that they would have to wait until permission was received from the Delhi headquarters.

Today, after exactly a month, the Bomb Disposal Squad team of the Indian Army in Pune removed the bomb from the pit with the help of a JCB. The huge bomb, measuring four and a half feet long, four feet in diameter, weighing 1,000 lbs and 453 kg, was taken out of the pit and taken to the KK Range in Ahilyanagar in a vehicle.

While the bomb was being taken to the KK Range in a vehicle, traffic on both sides of the Ahilyanagar-Manmad road was closed for half an hour for security reasons. Also, a large police force, including the army, was deployed to prevent a crowd from gathering to see the bomb at the scene.

The Mula Dam wall is located four kilometres away. Since the pin of the bomb did not come out, it did not explode. Had the bomb exploded, houses within a one-kilometre radius would have been destroyed, and major earthquake-like tremors would have been felt for three to four kilometres, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

