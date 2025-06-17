Little Farmer: How A CA And His 40 Bulls, 16 Traditional Churners Are Changing Edible Oil Business

Palnadu: A high-paying job, a luxurious lifestyle, and corporate success, this should be the dream for many. But for Nagendra Kumar, a qualified Chartered Accountant from Andhra Pradesh, the real dream was something entirely different. He quit his corporate life to set up what is today India's largest bullock-driven cooking oil unit, bringing back the age-old Ganuga (wooden press) oil extraction method.

With 40 bulls and 16 traditional oil churners, he began extracting cooking oils from coconut, groundnut, sesame, mustard, and safflower without chemicals, preservatives, or high-heat processing.

The Birth of a Brand -'Little Farmer':

On a two-acre oil production unit in Ravela village, Nagendra not only set up one of India’s largest eco-friendly, self-sustained rural industry but he created a brand - “Little Farmer.” Nagendra poured his savings and took a bank loan to establish the production unit in Ravela village, under the brand name ‘Little Farmer. It was not solely meant to be a profit-making business enterprise. He had a mission to accomplish: Restore people’s health through pure, unadulterated and traditional food production practices.

At a time when lifestyle diseases are on the rise and adulteration in food products is rampant, this youth walked away from a lucrative career to start India's largest bullock-driven oil production unit.

By combining traditional knowledge with modern management, Nagendra is not just reviving an ancient method but setting a benchmark. His brand ‘Little Farmer’ is now gaining attention from health-conscious customers across Andhra Pradesh.

A Different Kind of Ambition:

Born in Vaikunthapuram village in the Palnadu district, Nagendra studied in Vijayawada and later excelled in his CA course, landing top positions at reputed firms. But instead of climbing the corporate ladder, his heart lay in tradition inspired by his grandparents and a desire to create impact at the grassroots level.

"I didn't want to just earn. I wanted to create something meaningful for the health of people and the livelihood of farmers," says Nagendra. He explains, “Refined oils might look clean and clear, but they are harmful. We use bulls to cold-press oil naturally, retaining all nutrients.”

After two years of research and visiting similar units across the country, Nagendra addressed all operational gaps and invested over ₹2-crore to build what is now the largest cow-driven oil industry in India. The project also employs over 50 people, many of them local women.

"This is not just about oil. It’s about health, sustainability, and rural employment," Nagendra adds.

Why Cold-Pressed Oil Costs More:

Nagendra educates consumers about why traditional oil is costlier than refined ones. “You need 2 kg of groundnuts to extract 1 liter of oil, which costs around ₹300. But if you're getting a litre of oil for ₹140 in the market, you must ask, what are you really consuming?”

He believes awareness is the first step toward better health. Nagendra isn’t stopping at oil. He plans to use the same bullock-based model to generate electricity in the future, further tapping into eco-friendly, self-sustained rural industry.

As Supervisor Prabhavati and worker Kumari proudly share, “This is not just a business, it’s a movement for good health and honest livelihood.” With his bold shift from spreadsheets to soil, CA Nagendra Kumar is proving that sometimes, the path less taken leads not just to personal success, but to the betterment of many.