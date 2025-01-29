ETV Bharat / bharat

A List Of Major Stampedes At Temples, Other Religious Gatherings In India

New Delhi: The religious congregation at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh turned into a nightmare for many early Wednesday as multiple casualties reportedly took place when crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

However, this tragic event is not unique, as stampedes resulting in numerous casualties have occurred at temples and other religious events in India over the years.

Some of the largest casualties caused by stampedes at religious congregations over the recent years include the deadly stampede that occurred last year on July 2 during a 'satsang' by the self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed 121 lives, most of whom were women.

Similarly, more than 340 devotees were killed at Maharashtra’s Mandhardevi temple in 2005 and at least 250 were killed at Rajasthan’s Chamunda Devi temple in 2008. Another stampede at a religious gathering at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh caused the loss of lives of 162 people in 2008.

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years:

July 2, 2024: More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede broke out at a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

March 31, 2023: At least 36 people died when the slab constructed on top of an ancient ‘bawdi’ or well collapsed during a ‘havan’ programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city.

January 1, 2022: At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

July 14, 2015: Twenty-seven pilgrims died and 20 others were injured in a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari river where a huge crowd of devotees had gathered on the opening day of ‘Pushkaram’ festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh

October 3, 2014: Thirty-two people were killed and 26 others injured in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.