List Of Bank Holidays In July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 9 Days In Select States In July

July 2025 is a month of regional holidays, most falling in the North Eastern states of the country. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe holidays on these days in specific states where the festival or event is celebrated or observed.

Bank Holidays in July 2025: Here is the list of Bank Holidays in July 2025

Date & Day Holiday State 3 July 2025, Thursday Kharchi Puja Agartala, Tripura 5 July 2025, Saturday Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday Jammu, J&K 14 July, 2025, Monday Beh Deinkhlam Shillong, Meghalaya 16 July 2025, Wednesday Harela Dehradun, Uttarakhand 17 July 2025, Thursday Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh Shillong, Meghalaya 19 July 2025, Saturday Ker Puja Agartala, Tripura 28 July 2025, Monday Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok, Sikkim

These holidays are listed as per the schedule for Bank holidays mentioned in the RBI's annual holiday calendar. In addition to them, banks across the country would observe a holiday on July 12 and 26, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram, falling on Sunday, July 6 this year, would also have been a holiday had it fallen on any other day of the week. Ashoora or Youm-e-Ashoora is observed to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad and his companions for their ultimate sacrifice in Karbala.

Let's try and briefly understand each of the festivals mentioned above.

Kharchi Puja (3 July 2025, Thursday): An important festival in Tripura, one of the eight states that make up northeast India, Kharchi Puja involves the worship of the fourteen deities, known as Chaturdasha Devata, considered the ancestral gods of the people of Tripura. It is believed that with this festival, the earth is cleansed of sins committed by people. People seek happiness and prosperity as they pray to the gods during the festival.

Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (5 July 2025, Saturday): The birthday of Guru Hargobind Ji is listed as a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir, which has a sizeable Sikh population. Guru Hargobind Ji was the sixth Guru of the Sikhs, and one of the youngest to become a Guru at the age of 11, following the death of his father, Guru Arjan, the fifth Guru. Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji wore two swords, one of Spiritual Power – Piri and the other of Military Power – Miri, according to his brief biography available on the website of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Beh Deinkhlam (14 July, 2025, Monday): Beh Deinkhlam is the most celebrated cultural festival in Meghalaya. According to Meghalaya government's website, Beh Deinkhlam (chasing away the Demon of Cholera) is celebrated annually in July after the sowing period, the most important dance festival of the Jaintia tribes. "This festival is also an invocation to God, seeking his blessings for a bumper harvest. The women, however, do not participate in the dancing, as they have an important function of offering sacrificial food to the spirits of the forefathers. The festival held at Jowai is one of the most well-known and recreational festivals in Meghalaya," the website reads.

Harela (16 July 2025, Wednesday): Harela (the word means 'day of green') is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh as well. It falls on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan, which typically falls in July. The festival signifies the start of the monsoon season and the agricultural cycle. It is a celebration of nature, agriculture, and prosperity and also holds religious significance, being dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh (17 July 2025, Thursday): U Tirot Singh was a Khasi chief who fought against the British. Khasis are an indigenous ethnic group primarily located in the Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya. According to the Meghalaya government's website, the day marks the anniversary of his death in 1835 while imprisoned by the British in Dhaka. He was taken as a prisoner by the British on 13th January, 1833 and later confined in the Dhaka Central Jail, where he died in 1835.

Ker Puja (19 July 2025, Saturday): Ker Puja is a festive ritual dating back over 100 years to the royal era of Tripura. It is observed on the first Saturday or Tuesday after a week of the Kharchi Puja. The festival holds profound significance for the well-being of all communities and tribes in the region. Ker Puja is deeply rooted in the cultural and spiritual heritage of Tripura, taking place at the royal palace and the house of the deity in Old Agartala.

Drukpa Tshe-zi (28 July 2025, Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi, also known as Drukpa Tshechi, is a significant Buddhist festival celebrated in Sikkim on the 4th day of the 6th month of the Tibetan lunar calendar. It commemorates Lord Buddha's first sermon at Sarnath, where he taught the Four Noble Truths to his first five disciples. This day is considered highly auspicious by Buddhists and is marked by prayers, religious ceremonies, and festivities in monasteries and sacred places.

