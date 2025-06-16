ETV Bharat / bharat

Liquor Worth Rs 20,000 Being Smuggled In Mango Baskets To Bihar Seized, One Arrested

Malda: A consignment of liquor valued at Rs 20,000 being smuggled out of Bengal to Bihar, hidden in mango baskets, was seized on Sunday night, and a person was arrested by the Malda Town GRP Station based on prior inputs. The smuggler, Manish Kumar (21) of Patna, was produced in the Malda District Court on Monday.

Liquor smuggling continues unabated despite a government ban. The main route taken by smugglers to Bihar is through Harishchandrapur and Chanchal of the Malda district in West Bengal. Experts say liquors smuggled out of Bengal earn a big profit in Bihar, which lured small peddlers into the nexus.

They have been caught in the police net many times, but the inter-state smuggling racket continues uncurbed. On the contrary, smugglers are finding new routes to smuggle more Bengali liquor to Bihar. For this, they target trains and buses.

Amid the peak mango season, small traders in Malda cross the Ganges every day to take mangoes to various states via trains, buses and motorboats. On Sunday night, liquors worth Rs 20,000 were seized from mango crates — to be taken to Patna via the Farakka Express — at Malda Railway Station by GRP personnel.